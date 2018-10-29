Listen Live Sports

Canceled World Cup opener rescheduled for Saalbach

October 29, 2018 11:21 am
 
VIENNA (AP) — The season-opening men’s World Cup race that was canceled in Soelden over the weekend has been rescheduled for another Austrian resort in December.

The international ski federation says the giant slalom will be held in Saalbach-Hinterglemm on Dec. 20, four days after another GS is set for Alta Badia and two days before a slalom in Madonna di Campiglio.

Saalbach-Hinterglemm hosted the 1991 Alpine skiing world championships and last staged World Cup races in February 2015.

The traditional season-opener in Soelden was called off because of excessive snowfall and strong winds on the Rettenbach glacier. The men will start their season with a slalom in Levi, Finland, on Nov. 18.

