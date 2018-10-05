Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Canelo Alvarez says he’ll fight Rocky Fielding at 168 next

October 5, 2018 9:25 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Canelo Alvarez says he will move up to 168 pounds for his next fight against Rocky Fielding on Dec. 15 in New York.

Alvarez made the announcement on his social media accounts Friday.

Alvarez (50-1-2, 34 KOs) won two middleweight title belts last month with a razor-thin majority decision over Gennady Golovkin.

Instead of pursuing a third fight with Golovkin, Alvarez will move up to super middleweight in an attempt to win a world title in a third weight class. He will challenge Fielding (27-1, 15 KOs), an unsung English fighter who holds the secondary version of the WBA title after winning his last six bouts.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Alvarez and Golovkin fought to a draw in September 2017. Alvarez hasn’t lost in his last nine bouts since September 2013.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier reenlists during underwater ceremony

Today in History

1997: NASA launches probe to explore Saturn