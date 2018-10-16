Cannon, Long, Amon make US debuts vs Peru

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Right back Reggie Cannon, central defender Aaron Long and midfielder Jonathan Amon were given debuts as U.S. interim coach Dave Sarachan made nine changes for Tuesday night’s exhibition against Peru.

Left back Ben Sweat also was in the starting lineup after making his debut as a 75th-minute substitute in Friday’s 4-2 loss to Colombia.

Sarachan has given debuts to 22 players in 10 matches since replacing Bruce Arena after the Americans’ loss at Trinidad and Tobago in October last year, which ended a streak of seven straight World Cup appearances.

Brad Guzan was in goal for the first time since a World Cup qualifier at Honduras in September 2017. The 34-year-old Guzan was making his 59th international appearance.

Advertisement

The only holdovers in the lineup were midfielders Kellyn Acosta and Tim Weah.

Cameron Carter-Vickers was paired in central defense with Long. Wil Trapp was in defensive midfield, and Marky Delgado and Acosta were in the center of more advanced midfield, flanked by Amon and Weah. Josh Sargent was the lone forward.

The starting lineup averaged 23 years, 157 days, and 9.6 appearances.

Peru made six changes from Friday’s 3-0 win over Chile, inserting goalkeeper Jose Caravallo, central defender Alexander Callens, left back Nilson Loyola, and midfielders Sergio Pena, Andy Polo and Paolo Hurtado. The holdovers were right back Luis Advincula, center back Christian Ramos, midfielders Renato Tapia and Edison Flores, and striker Paul Ruidiaz.

Peru was eliminated in the first round last summer in its first World Cup appearance since 1982.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.