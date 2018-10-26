Listen Live Sports

Canucks-Coyotes Sums

October 26, 2018 1:11 am
 
Vancouver 0 1 0—1
Arizona 0 1 3—4

First Period_None. Penalties_Eriksson, VAN, (tripping), 4:59; Hinostroza, ARI, (interference), 14:58.

Second Period_1, Arizona, Goligoski 1 (Ekman-Larsson, Cousins), 0:43. 2, Vancouver, D.Archibald 1 (Gaudette, Stecher), 2:23. Penalties_Pouliot, VAN, (interference), 5:43; Roussel, VAN, (roughing), 9:18; Crouse, ARI, (roughing), 9:18; Roussel, VAN, served by Virtanen, (roughing), 14:13; Roussel, VAN, Misconduct (misconduct), 14:13; Crouse, ARI, Misconduct (misconduct), 14:13.

Third Period_3, Arizona, Keller 4 (Galchenyuk), 3:55. 4, Arizona, Richardson 2 (Connauton), 12:16 (sh). 5, Arizona, Crouse 2 (Grabner), 18:00 (sh). Penalties_Demers, ARI, (hooking), 12:05; Hinostroza, ARI, (boarding), 17:05.

Shots on Goal_Vancouver 9-11-8_28. Arizona 8-11-11_30.

Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 0 of 3; Arizona 0 of 3.

Goalies_Vancouver, Nilsson 3-3-0 (29 shots-26 saves). Arizona, Kuemper 2-1-0 (28-27).

A_12,955 (17,125). T_2:20.

Referees_Peter MacDougall, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_Brian Murphy, Pierre Racicot.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

