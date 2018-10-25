Canucks-Golden Knights Sum

Vancouver 0 2 0 0—3 Vegas 0 2 0 0—2 Vancouver won shootout 1-0.

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Vegas, Pacioretty 2 (Haula), 1:18. 2, Vancouver, Horvat 6 (Eriksson, Leipsic), 4:22. 3, Vancouver, Horvat 7 (Stecher, Schaller), 5:26. 4, Vegas, Reaves 2 (Bellemare, Carrier), 17:39.

Third Period_None.

Overtime_None.

Advertisement

Shootout_Vancouver 1 (Horvat NG, Goldobin NG, Leipsic NG, Granlund G), Vegas 0 (Haula NG, Pacioretty NG, Marchessault NG, Karlsson NG).

Shots on Goal_Vancouver 8-8-5-5_26. Vegas 9-13-9-4_35.

Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 0 of 2; Vegas 0 of 4.

Goalies_Vancouver, Markstrom 3-2-0 (35 shots-33 saves). Vegas, Fleury 4-3-1 (26-24).

A_18,189 (17,367). T_2:42.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Tom Chmielewski. Linesmen_Brian Murphy, Pierre Racicot.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.