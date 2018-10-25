Canucks-Golden Knights Sum

|Vancouver
|Vancouver won shootout 1-0.
First Period_None.
Second Period_1, Vegas, Pacioretty 2 (Haula), 1:18. 2, Vancouver, Horvat 6 (Eriksson, Leipsic), 4:22. 3, Vancouver, Horvat 7 (Stecher, Schaller), 5:26. 4, Vegas, Reaves 2 (Bellemare, Carrier), 17:39.
Third Period_None.
Overtime_None.
Shootout_Vancouver 1 (Horvat NG, Goldobin NG, Leipsic NG, Granlund G), Vegas 0 (Haula NG, Pacioretty NG, Marchessault NG, Karlsson NG).
Shots on Goal_Vancouver 8-8-5-5_26. Vegas 9-13-9-4_35.
Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 0 of 2; Vegas 0 of 4.
Goalies_Vancouver, Markstrom 3-2-0 (35 shots-33 saves). Vegas, Fleury 4-3-1 (26-24).
A_18,189 (17,367). T_2:42.
Referees_Jake Brenk, Tom Chmielewski. Linesmen_Brian Murphy, Pierre Racicot.
