Sports News
 
Canucks-Hurricanes Sums

October 9, 2018 9:51 pm
 
Vancouver 1 2 0—3
Carolina 3 1 1—5

First Period_1, Carolina, Staal 3, 0:43. 2, Vancouver, Baertschi 1 (Tanev, Edler), 6:12. 3, Carolina, Pesce 1 (Aho, Teravainen), 11:17. 4, Carolina, Aho 2 (Teravainen, Ferland), 17:51. Penalties_Foegele, CAR, (tripping), 3:12; Carolina bench, served by Ferland (too many men on the ice), 19:02.

Second Period_5, Vancouver, Horvat 2 (Baertschi, Boeser), 0:46 (pp). 6, Carolina, Svechnikov 2 (Slavin, Hamilton), 1:54. 7, Vancouver, Baertschi 2 (Edler, Pettersson), 3:24 (pp). Penalties_Di Giuseppe, CAR, (slashing), 2:13; Beagle, VAN, (roughing), 4:21; Williams, CAR, (roughing), 4:21; Pouliot, VAN, (holding), 6:12; Di Giuseppe, CAR, (interference), 16:22.

Third Period_8, Carolina, Foegele 3 (Slavin, Williams), 13:48. Penalties_Edler, VAN, (illegal check to head), 18:24.

Shots on Goal_Vancouver 9-11-5_25. Carolina 10-13-10_33.

Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 2 of 4; Carolina 0 of 2.

Goalies_Vancouver, Markstrom 1-2-0 (33 shots-28 saves). Carolina, McElhinney 2-0-0 (25-22).

A_11,932 (18,680). T_2:37.

Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Tim Nowak.

