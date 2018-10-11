Canucks-Lightning Sum

Vancouver 0 0 4—4 Tampa Bay 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Point 1 (Gourde, Coburn), 16:36.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_2, Vancouver, Pettersson 4 (Stecher, Pouliot), 11:07. 3, Vancouver, Boeser 1, 12:17. 4, Vancouver, Virtanen 2, 18:48. 5, Vancouver, Granlund 1 (Virtanen), 19:52.

Shots on Goal_Vancouver 5-10-13_28. Tampa Bay 17-8-9_34.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 0 of 4; Tampa Bay 0 of 5.

Goalies_Vancouver, Nilsson 1-0-0 (34 shots-33 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 1-1-0 (26-24).

A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:23.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Brandon Gawryletz.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.