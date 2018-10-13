Canucks-Panthers Sum

Vancouver 0 2 1—3 Florida 0 2 0—2

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Florida, Huberdeau 1 (Malgin, Trocheck), 12:31. 2, Vancouver, Pettersson 5 (Baertschi, Boeser), 14:48 (pp). 3, Florida, Trocheck 1 (Yandle, Hoffman), 17:20. 4, Vancouver, Roussel 1, 18:15.

Third Period_5, Vancouver, Horvat 3 (Edler, Baertschi), 6:11.

Shots on Goal_Vancouver 9-12-9_30. Florida 11-8-7_26.

Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 1 of 4; Florida 0 of 5.

Goalies_Vancouver, Nilsson 2-0-0 (26 shots-24 saves). Florida, Reimer 0-2-1 (30-27).

A_11,953 (19,250). T_2:32.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Brandon Gawryletz.

