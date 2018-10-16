Canucks-Penguins Sum

Vancouver 2 0 0 1—3 Pittsburgh 1 0 1 0—2

First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 4, 6:24. 2, Vancouver, Hutton 1 (Granlund, Schaller), 8:55. 3, Vancouver, Sutter 2 (Schaller, Motte), 18:56.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_4, Pittsburgh, Hagelin 1 (Kessel, Malkin), 16:46.

Overtime_5, Vancouver, Boeser 2 (Tanev), 0:34.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Vancouver 11-8-6-1_26. Pittsburgh 5-12-10-1_28.

Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 0 of 0; Pittsburgh 0 of 1.

Goalies_Vancouver, Nilsson 3-0-0 (28 shots-26 saves). Pittsburgh, DeSmith 1-0-2 (26-23).

A_18,492 (18,387). T_2:24.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Kevin Pollock.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.