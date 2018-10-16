Canucks-Penguins Sums

|Vancouver
|2
|0
|0
|1—3
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|1
|0—2
First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 4, 6:24. 2, Vancouver, Hutton 1 (Granlund, Schaller), 8:55. 3, Vancouver, Sutter 2 (Schaller, Motte), 18:56. Penalties_None.
Second Period_None. Penalties_Edler, VAN, (delay of game), 3:39; Riikola, PIT, (interference), 11:10; Virtanen, VAN, (slashing), 11:10.
Third Period_4, Pittsburgh, Hagelin 1 (Kessel, Malkin), 16:46. Penalties_None.
Overtime_5, Vancouver, Boeser 2 (Tanev), 0:34. Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_Vancouver 11-8-6-1_26. Pittsburgh 5-12-10-1_28.
Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 0 of 0; Pittsburgh 0 of 1.
Goalies_Vancouver, Nilsson 3-0-0 (28 shots-26 saves). Pittsburgh, DeSmith 1-0-2 (26-23).
A_18,492 (18,387). T_2:24.
Referees_Jake Brenk, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Kevin Pollock.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.