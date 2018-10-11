Capitals-Devils Sum

Washington 0 0 0—0 New Jersey 2 1 3—6

First Period_1, New Jersey, Palmieri 3 (Hischier, Severson), 7:02. 2, New Jersey, Palmieri 4 (Hall, Butcher), 18:33 (pp).

Second Period_3, New Jersey, Johansson 1 (Vatanen, Mueller), 2:54.

Third Period_4, New Jersey, Coleman 1 (Lovejoy), 5:49. 5, New Jersey, Dea 1 (Boyle), 11:35. 6, New Jersey, Boyle 1 (Noesen), 14:45.

Shots on Goal_Washington 6-5-10_21. New Jersey 13-12-11_36.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 4; New Jersey 1 of 4.

Goalies_Washington, Copley 0-1-0 (36 shots-30 saves). New Jersey, Kinkaid 2-0-0 (21-21).

A_16,514 (16,514). T_2:31.

Referees_Wes McCauley, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Mark Shewchyk.

