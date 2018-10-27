Listen Live Sports

Capitals-Flames Sums

October 27, 2018 7:23 pm
 
Washington 2 1 0 0—4
Calgary 2 0 1 0—3
Washington won shootout 2-1.

First Period_1, Washington, Vrana 3 (Kuznetsov), 9:28. 2, Washington, Oshie 6 (Ovechkin, Kuznetsov), 14:27 (pp). 3, Calgary, Hamonic 1 (Monahan, Gaudreau), 14:42. 4, Calgary, Lindholm 7 (Giordano, Gaudreau), 16:54 (pp). Penalties_Neal, CGY, (slashing), 1:10; Backstrom, WSH, (interference), 1:37; Ryan, CGY, (slashing), 13:49; Connolly, WSH, (holding), 16:45.

Second Period_5, Washington, Niskanen 2 (Connolly, Jaskin), 17:03. Penalties_Calgary bench, served by Tkachuk (too many men on the ice), 11:13; Kuznetsov, WSH, (tripping), 12:53.

Third Period_6, Calgary, Tkachuk 4 (Giordano, Andersson), 18:33. Penalties_Kuznetsov, WSH, (delay of game), 18:48.

Overtime_None. Penalties_None.

Shootout_Washington 2 (Oshie NG, Kuznetsov G, Carlson NG, Backstrom G), Calgary 1 (Tkachuk NG, Monahan G, Tkachuk NG, Gaudreau NG).

Shots on Goal_Washington 10-8-8-1_27. Calgary 9-6-11-4_30.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 1 of 3; Calgary 1 of 4.

Goalies_Washington, Copley 1-1-1 (30 shots-27 saves). Calgary, Smith 3-4-1 (27-24).

A_17,832 (19,289). T_2:45.

Referees_Chris Rooney, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Ryan Galloway.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

