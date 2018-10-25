Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Capitals-Oilers Sums

October 25, 2018 11:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Washington 0 1 0—1
Edmonton 1 1 2—4

First Period_1, Edmonton, Bouchard 1 (Yamamoto, Rieder), 16:28 (pp). Penalties_Kempny, WSH, (tripping), 14:31.

Second Period_2, Edmonton, Nugent-Hopkins 3, 10:06 (sh). 3, Washington, Burakovsky 1 (Carlson, Dowd), 12:21. Penalties_Lucic, EDM, (cross checking), 9:19; Kempny, WSH, (delay of game), 14:59.

Third Period_4, Edmonton, Chiasson 3 (Rieder, Larsson), 9:16. 5, Edmonton, McDavid 6 (Nugent-Hopkins, Talbot), 18:43. Penalties_Washington bench, served by Jaskin (faceoff violation), 4:35; Washington bench, served by Connolly (delay of game), 11:26.

Shots on Goal_Washington 9-9-14_32. Edmonton 9-14-9_32.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 1; Edmonton 1 of 4.

Goalies_Washington, Holtby 4-1-1 (31 shots-28 saves). Edmonton, Talbot 3-3-1 (32-31).

T_2:28.

Referees_Marc Joannette, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Ryan Gibbons.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor gives OK during US-Canada defense drills

Today in History

1967: Johnson calls for more optimistic reports during Vietnam War