Capitals-Oilers Sums

Washington 0 1 0—1 Edmonton 1 1 2—4

First Period_1, Edmonton, Bouchard 1 (Yamamoto, Rieder), 16:28 (pp). Penalties_Kempny, WSH, (tripping), 14:31.

Second Period_2, Edmonton, Nugent-Hopkins 3, 10:06 (sh). 3, Washington, Burakovsky 1 (Carlson, Dowd), 12:21. Penalties_Lucic, EDM, (cross checking), 9:19; Kempny, WSH, (delay of game), 14:59.

Third Period_4, Edmonton, Chiasson 3 (Rieder, Larsson), 9:16. 5, Edmonton, McDavid 6 (Nugent-Hopkins, Talbot), 18:43. Penalties_Washington bench, served by Jaskin (faceoff violation), 4:35; Washington bench, served by Connolly (delay of game), 11:26.

Shots on Goal_Washington 9-9-14_32. Edmonton 9-14-9_32.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 1; Edmonton 1 of 4.

Goalies_Washington, Holtby 4-1-1 (31 shots-28 saves). Edmonton, Talbot 3-3-1 (32-31).

T_2:28.

Referees_Marc Joannette, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Ryan Gibbons.

