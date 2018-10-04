Capitals-Penguins Sum

Washington 3 1 2 0—6 Pittsburgh 2 3 1 1—7

First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Oleksiak 1 (Malkin, Kessel), 1:49. 2, Washington, Vrana 1 (Backstrom, Oshie), 3:30. 3, Washington, Orpik 1, 4:18. 4, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 1 (Schultz, Sprong), 7:27 (pp). 5, Washington, Ovechkin 2 (Kuznetsov, Djoos), 8:00.

Second Period_6, Pittsburgh, Letang 1 (Crosby, Dumoulin), 0:30. 7, Washington, Carlson 2 (Connolly), 3:54. 8, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 2 (Schultz, Hornqvist), 15:09. 9, Pittsburgh, Brassard 1 (Dumoulin, Simon), 16:58.

Third Period_10, Pittsburgh, Malkin 1 (Crosby, Letang), 2:45. 11, Washington, Oshie 2, 13:01. 12, Washington, Oshie 3 (Carlson), 13:22.

Overtime_13, Pittsburgh, Letang 2 (Malkin, Kessel), 1:20 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Washington 10-16-10_36. Pittsburgh 5-23-11-2_41.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 2; Pittsburgh 2 of 6.

Goalies_Washington, Holtby 1-0-1 (41 shots-34 saves). Pittsburgh, Murray 1-0-0 (36-30).

A_18,627 (18,387). T_2:39.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Tim Nowak, Andrew Smith.

