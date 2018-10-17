Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Carolina sends Necas, Fleury to minors, calls up Bishop

October 17, 2018 5:44 pm
 
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes have assigned forward Martin Necas and defenseman Haydn Fleury to their AHL affiliate in Charlotte.

In a corresponding move Wednesday, the Hurricanes recalled forward Clark Bishop from Charlotte.

The 19-year-old Necas, the team’s first-round pick in 2017, was sent down a day after he scored his first NHL goal in a 4-2 loss at Tampa Bay. He was averaging only about 10 minutes of ice time.

The 22-year-old Fleury skated in only one game this season for the Hurricanes and their crowded defensive corps.

Bishop has one goal and two assists in four games with Charlotte.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

