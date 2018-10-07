Listen Live Sports

Carta-Samuels, Colorado St. beat San Jose State 42-30

October 7, 2018 2:43 am
 
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — K.J. Carta-Samuels threw four touchdown passes and Colorado State overcame a 30-point third quarter by San Jose State to beat the Spartans 42-30 on Saturday night.

Izzy Matthews had 22 carries for 125 yards and a score for Colorado State (2-4, 1-1 Mountain West).

Preston Williams had touchdown catches of 5 and 16 yards in the first quarter and Warren Jackson scored on receptions of 16 and 8 yards in the second to give the Rams a 28-0 lead at halftime. Colorado State had 275 total yards — while the Spartans had just 80, including minus-6 rushing — before the break.

The Rams went three-and-out on their first four possessions of the third quarter and then an interception and a safety on the final two and San Jose State had four consecutive touchdown drives to take a 30-28 lead going into the fourth.

Matthews scored on a 1-yard run that capped an 11-play, 83-yard drive and gave the Rams a five-point lead with 11:26 to play and, fewer than two minutes later, Rashad Ajayi’s 55-yard interception return for a touchdown capped the scoring.

Josh Love was 17-of-40 passing for 232 yards and three TDs — all in the third quarter — with two interceptions (both in the fourth) for SJSU.

