CAS agrees contamination caused Russian Olympic doping

October 8, 2018 7:45 am
 
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The Court of Arbitration for Sport says it has lifted a provisional ban imposed on one of the two Russian athletes who tested positive for doping at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

The court says a contaminated product caused bobsled driver Nadezhda Sergeeva’s positive test for trimetazidine in South Korea in February.

The CAS anti-doping panel had disqualified Sergeeva from her 12th-place finish.

Sergeeva’s case with the panel continues, but any final sanction can be reduced to take into account the seven-month provisional ban she already served.

In April, a Russian federal medical official said “organizational fecklessness” led to Sergeeva’s mother, a doctor, giving her unapproved heart medicine containing trimetazidine.

