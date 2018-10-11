Listen Live Sports

Castonzo eager to make season debut on Colts offensive line

October 11, 2018 5:30 pm
 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts left tackle Anthony Castonzo hopes to make his season debut Sunday against the New York Jets.

Castonzo was a full participant at practice Wednesday and Thursday and all indications are he will start on a short-handed offensive line.

Indy (1-4) has already used four starters at right tackle this season and placed right guard Matt Slauson on season-ending injured reserve earlier this week. And center Ryan Kelly has missed two straight practices with an injured calf.

Tight ends Jack Doyle and Eric Ebron and Pro Bowl receiver T.Y. Hilton also missed a second straight practice because of injuries.

Rookie linebacker Darius Leonard (ankle) did limited work Thursday after missing last week’s game. Leonard leads the NFL in tackles.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

