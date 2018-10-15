Cavaliers agree with F Nance on 4-year, $44.8 million deal

CLEVELAND (AP) — Forward Larry Nance Jr. and the Cavaliers have agreed to a $44.8 million, four-year contract extension.

The sides had until 6 p.m. on Monday to work out terms for the deal or Nance would have become an unrestricted free agent in 2019.

The 25-year-old Nance joined the Cavs midway through last season after he was acquired in a trade — along with guard Jordan Clarkson — from the Los Angeles Lakers. He helped Cleveland reach its fourth straight NBA Finals and the Cavs view him as one of their core players as they rebuild without superstar LeBron James.

Nance averaged 8.9 points and 7.0 rebounds in 24 games last season. He’s expected to share starting duties this season with Tristan Thompson as coach Tyronn Lue plans to match up with the other team’s big men.

Advertisement

Nance is following in the footsteps of his father, Larry Sr., who was an All-Star with the Cavs from 1987-94.

___

More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.