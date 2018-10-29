Listen Live Sports

Cavaliers’ coaching situation up in air after Lue firing

October 29, 2018 3:11 pm
 
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — The Cavaliers have a coach — for Tuesday night.

Top assistant Larry Drew, who was expected to take over after Cleveland fired Tyronn Lue, said Monday that he is not the team’s interim coach but merely “the voice right now.”

Drew says his agent Andy Miller is in talks with the Cavs about restructuring his contact, and is not making any long-term commitment until an agreement is reached. Lue was fired Sunday by general manager Koby Altman, who was disappointed with the team’s 0-6 start and parted ways with the only coach to win a pro sports championship in Cleveland since 1964.

Altman praised Lue, but says “we just didn’t think coach Lue was the right fit for this group. We wanted to go in a different direction, a different coach and a different voice.”

The Cavs are struggling to adjust following the departure of three-time champion LeBron James this summer.

Cleveland hosts Atlanta on Tuesday.

