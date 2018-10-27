Cavaliers’ Love misses second straight game with sore foot

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers forward Kevin Love is out for the second straight game because of a sore left foot.

Cleveland (0-5) hosts the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night. Love didn’t play in Wednesday’s loss to Detroit and missed three of the Cavaliers’ four exhibition game because of the injury.

Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said Love tried to play through the soreness and wanted to stay on the floor because the team has been struggling.

Love is averaging 19 points and 13.5 rebounds — both team highs — but is shooting 32 percent from the field. The five-time All-Star signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension in July.

Sam Dekker started at power forward Saturday after Channing Frye was in Love’s spot against Detroit.

Cleveland has had a difficult time adjusting without LeBron James after the four-time MVP signed with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Cavaliers have lost three road games and were blown out at home against Atlanta and Brooklyn.

