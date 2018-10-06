Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

CCSU pulls away from Robert Morris for 56-35 win

October 6, 2018 4:58 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Jacob Dolegala passed for 341 yards and two touchdowns and Drew Jean-Guillaume ran for 157 yards and three scores as Central Connecticut State pulled away in the second half for a 56-35 victory over Robert Morris on Saturday.

Courtney Rush finished with six receptions for 167 yards and two TDs for the Blue Devils (3-3, 1-0), who picked up a win in their Northeast Conference opener. It was the first road win for CCSU in the series since 2004 and just its second road win over the Colonials (1-4, 0-2) in 12 tries.

The two teams traded touchdowns until Enyce Walker’s 1-yard dive into the end zone and Dolegala’s 23-yard scoring strike to Rush on back-to-back drives in the second quarter for a 35-21 halftime lead.

Robert Morris pulled within 42-35 on Jimmy Walker’s 7-yard TD pass to Matthew Gonzalez late in the third quarter, but Dolegala ran for a 9-yard score and hit Rush for a 20-yard TD in the final quarter to close out the win.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Walker passed for 268 yards and two TDs — both to Gonzalez — and Alijah Jackson rushed for 124 yards and two scores for the Colonials.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier reenlists during underwater ceremony

Today in History

1997: NASA launches probe to explore Saturn