Cech out for up to a month, Leno set for chance at Arsenal

October 2, 2018 12:56 pm
 
LONDON (AP) — Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has been ruled out for up to a month because of a left hamstring injury, giving backup Bernd Leno a chance to stake his claim for a regular spot in the team.

Cech limped off with the injury just before halftime in Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Watford in the Premier League on Saturday.

Arsenal said Tuesday that Cech is “expected to return to full training in 3-4 weeks.”

Leno was signed from German club Bayer Leverkusen in the offseason and has had to settle for being second choice to Cech so far this season under newly hired Arsenal coach Unai Emery.

Cech has kept his place despite looking uncomfortable at times with the ball at his feet, with Emery wanting Arsenal to play the ball out from the back more than the team did under predecessor Arsene Wenger.

