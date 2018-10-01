Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Celta held again, remains winless in 4 La Liga matches

October 1, 2018 5:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MADRID (AP) — Celta Vigo was held by Getafe to 1-1 at home on Monday, extending its winless streak in the Spanish league to four matches.

The host went ahead with a first-half goal by Maxi Gomez, and Getafe equalized with a 78th-minute strike by Jaime Mata.

“Again, we let two important points slip away,” Celta defender Gustavo Cabral said. “This result leaves a bad taste in our mouth.”

Some Celta fans jeered the team after the final whistle at Balaidos Stadium in Vigo.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Celta was as high as third in the standings after the first three rounds. Then followed a loss and three straight draws to drop to eighth place with 10 points, four behind leaders Barcelona and Real Madrid.

It was the third straight winless game for Getafe, which has nine points.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard Strike Team ready for Hurricane Michael