Celta held again, remains winless in 4 La Liga matches

MADRID (AP) — Celta Vigo was held by Getafe to 1-1 at home on Monday, extending its winless streak in the Spanish league to four matches.

The host went ahead with a first-half goal by Maxi Gomez, and Getafe equalized with a 78th-minute strike by Jaime Mata.

“Again, we let two important points slip away,” Celta defender Gustavo Cabral said. “This result leaves a bad taste in our mouth.”

Some Celta fans jeered the team after the final whistle at Balaidos Stadium in Vigo.

Celta was as high as third in the standings after the first three rounds. Then followed a loss and three straight draws to drop to eighth place with 10 points, four behind leaders Barcelona and Real Madrid.

It was the third straight winless game for Getafe, which has nine points.

