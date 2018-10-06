Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Celtics-Cavaliers, Box

October 6, 2018 10:07 pm
 
BOSTON (102)

Brown 4-13 0-0 8, Horford 2-4 6-6 10, Baynes 0-2 0-0 0, Rozier 7-17 2-2 17, Tatum 3-9 2-3 8, Roberson 1-1 0-0 3, Ojeleye 1-3 0-0 3, King 1-2 4-5 6, Georges-Hunt 2-3 2-2 7, Yabusele 3-6 0-3 6, Theis 1-2 0-0 2, Morris 5-12 5-6 17, Williams III 2-3 0-0 4, Wanamaker 0-4 1-2 1, Smart 0-0 0-0 0, Lemon Jr. 3-8 3-4 10. Totals 35-89 25-33 102.

CLEVELAND (113)

Osman 2-8 2-2 7, Dekker 3-7 0-0 7, Nance Jr. 4-5 2-2 10, Sexton 4-6 3-3 13, Hood 0-5 4-4 4, Colson 0-3 1-2 1, Preston 2-8 1-2 5, Frye 2-4 0-0 4, Zizic 7-8 6-6 20, Simmons 2-7 2-2 6, Taylor 3-7 2-2 8, Randolph 1-4 0-1 2, Holland 2-3 2-2 7, Smith 3-6 0-0 7, Clarkson 4-8 2-3 12. Totals 39-89 27-31 113.

Boston 21 22 26 33—102
Cleveland 30 28 31 24—113

3-Point Goals_Boston 7-29 (Morris 2-7, Roberson 1-1, Georges-Hunt 1-2, Ojeleye 1-3, Lemon Jr. 1-3, Rozier 1-5, Tatum 0-1, Yabusele 0-2, Wanamaker 0-2, Brown 0-3), Cleveland 8-26 (Sexton 2-2, Clarkson 2-6, Holland 1-2, Smith 1-2, Dekker 1-2, Osman 1-5, Simmons 0-1, Frye 0-1, Preston 0-2, Hood 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston 44 (Baynes 6), Cleveland 51 (Colson, Osman, Clarkson 6). Assists_Boston 20 (Horford 7), Cleveland 16 (Taylor, Osman, Clarkson 3). Total Fouls_Boston 29, Cleveland 27. Technicals_Smart, Morris, Baynes, Smith, Cleveland coach Cavaliers (Defensive three second). Ejected_Smart. A_17,083 (20,562).

