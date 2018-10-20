Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Celtics-Knicks, Box

October 20, 2018 10:14 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
BOSTON (103)

Horford 3-7 0-2 8, Tatum 8-15 6-6 24, Baynes 3-5 3-3 10, Irving 5-16 6-7 16, Brown 2-9 3-3 7, Ojeleye 0-0 0-0 0, Yabusele 1-1 0-0 2, Theis 1-4 0-0 2, Morris 4-12 6-6 16, Rozier 4-8 0-0 10, Smart 2-5 4-6 8. Totals 33-82 28-33 103.

NEW YORK (101)

Ntilikina 2-7 0-0 5, Thomas 1-4 3-4 6, Kanter 8-15 0-0 17, Hardaway Jr. 8-21 3-3 24, Burke 5-12 1-3 11, Knox 0-1 1-2 1, Hezonja 1-5 0-0 2, Vonleh 2-3 3-6 7, Robinson 0-1 1-2 1, Dotson 4-8 0-0 10, Trier 4-9 5-7 15, Baker 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 36-87 17-27 101.

Boston 31 19 27 26—103
New York 18 30 22 31—101

3-Point Goals_Boston 9-25 (Tatum 2-3, Horford 2-3, Rozier 2-4, Morris 2-5, Baynes 1-2, Theis 0-1, Brown 0-2, Smart 0-2, Irving 0-3), New York 12-35 (Hardaway Jr. 5-11, Trier 2-3, Dotson 2-5, Kanter 1-2, Thomas 1-3, Ntilikina 1-5, Hezonja 0-2, Burke 0-4). Fouled Out_Kanter. Rebounds_Boston 47 (Tatum 14), New York 46 (Kanter 15). Assists_Boston 21 (Irving, Smart 5), New York 23 (Burke 9). Total Fouls_Boston 26, New York 25. Technicals_Morris. A_19,427 (19,812).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy hospital ship delivers surgical care in South America

Today in History

1998: John Glenn returns to space aboard space shuttle