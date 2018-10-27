Listen Live Sports

Celtics-Pistons, Box

October 27, 2018
 
BOSTON (109)

Hayward 6-11 1-3 15, Tatum 2-9 1-2 6, Horford 2-8 0-0 4, Irving 1-5 0-0 3, J.Brown 6-13 4-6 19, Ojeleye 0-2 0-2 0, Morris 7-12 1-1 18, Theis 7-9 1-2 17, Yabusele 1-2 0-0 2, Williams III 1-1 0-0 2, Smart 1-3 3-3 5, Rozier 4-8 4-4 14, Wanamaker 1-3 2-2 4. Totals 39-86 17-25 109.

DETROIT (89)

Johnson 6-11 1-1 16, Griffin 2-13 3-4 7, Drummond 8-12 2-4 18, Jackson 3-11 1-1 8, Bullock 2-9 1-2 6, Leuer 1-2 2-2 4, Ellenson 2-5 2-2 7, Pachulia 0-0 2-2 2, Smith 4-9 0-0 8, Galloway 1-6 0-0 2, Calderon 1-2 0-0 3, Robinson III 1-4 0-0 2, B.Brown 2-5 2-2 6. Totals 33-89 16-20 89.

Boston 30 33 21 25—109
Detroit 21 20 26 22— 89

3-Point Goals_Boston 14-34 (Morris 3-6, J.Brown 3-7, Rozier 2-3, Theis 2-3, Hayward 2-5, Irving 1-1, Tatum 1-2, Ojeleye 0-1, Wanamaker 0-1, Horford 0-5), Detroit 7-37 (Johnson 3-8, Ellenson 1-2, Calderon 1-2, Bullock 1-5, Jackson 1-6, Leuer 0-1, Smith 0-2, B.Brown 0-2, Griffin 0-4, Galloway 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston 54 (Morris, Rozier, Theis 8), Detroit 47 (Drummond 8). Assists_Boston 25 (Smart 9), Detroit 16 (Jackson 4). Total Fouls_Boston 26, Detroit 24. Technicals_Boston coach Celtics (Defensive three second), Detroit coach Dwane Casey, Smith. A_18,120 (20,491).

