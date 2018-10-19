Celtics-Raptors, Box

BOSTON (101)

Tatum 6-16 2-2 16, Hayward 6-13 1-1 14, Horford 5-12 1-1 14, Irving 10-20 0-0 21, J.Brown 5-10 0-2 13, Baynes 2-8 1-2 5, Morris 3-7 0-0 8, Smart 1-6 0-0 2, Rozier 2-7 2-2 8. Totals 40-99 7-10 101.

TORONTO (113)

Leonard 10-25 9-9 31, Siakam 2-6 0-0 4, Ibaka 10-14 0-1 21, Lowry 5-8 2-4 15, Green 5-8 0-0 14, Miles 1-6 0-0 2, Anunoby 4-6 0-0 9, Powell 1-5 0-0 2, Valanciunas 1-3 2-2 4, VanVleet 4-11 1-3 11. Totals 43-92 14-19 113.

Boston 25 28 26 22—101 Toronto 18 31 33 31—113

3-Point Goals_Boston 14-36 (J.Brown 3-6, Horford 3-7, Rozier 2-3, Morris 2-4, Tatum 2-6, Irving 1-3, Hayward 1-3, Baynes 0-2, Smart 0-2), Toronto 13-35 (Green 4-7, Lowry 3-5, Leonard 2-5, VanVleet 2-7, Ibaka 1-2, Anunoby 1-3, Siakam 0-2, Miles 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston 49 (Horford 10), Toronto 49 (Leonard 10). Assists_Boston 29 (Horford 9), Toronto 24 (VanVleet 7). Total Fouls_Boston 27, Toronto 19. A_19,800 (19,800).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.