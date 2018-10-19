Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Celtics-Raptors, Box

October 19, 2018 10:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
BOSTON (101)

Tatum 6-16 2-2 16, Hayward 6-13 1-1 14, Horford 5-12 1-1 14, Irving 10-20 0-0 21, J.Brown 5-10 0-2 13, Baynes 2-8 1-2 5, Morris 3-7 0-0 8, Smart 1-6 0-0 2, Rozier 2-7 2-2 8. Totals 40-99 7-10 101.

TORONTO (113)

Leonard 10-25 9-9 31, Siakam 2-6 0-0 4, Ibaka 10-14 0-1 21, Lowry 5-8 2-4 15, Green 5-8 0-0 14, Miles 1-6 0-0 2, Anunoby 4-6 0-0 9, Powell 1-5 0-0 2, Valanciunas 1-3 2-2 4, VanVleet 4-11 1-3 11. Totals 43-92 14-19 113.

Boston 25 28 26 22—101
Toronto 18 31 33 31—113

3-Point Goals_Boston 14-36 (J.Brown 3-6, Horford 3-7, Rozier 2-3, Morris 2-4, Tatum 2-6, Irving 1-3, Hayward 1-3, Baynes 0-2, Smart 0-2), Toronto 13-35 (Green 4-7, Lowry 3-5, Leonard 2-5, VanVleet 2-7, Ibaka 1-2, Anunoby 1-3, Siakam 0-2, Miles 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston 49 (Horford 10), Toronto 49 (Leonard 10). Assists_Boston 29 (Horford 9), Toronto 24 (VanVleet 7). Total Fouls_Boston 27, Toronto 19. A_19,800 (19,800).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

An air assault instructor rappels upside down

Today in History

2001: Bush signs Patriot Act, expanding government's powers