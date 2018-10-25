Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Celtics-Thunder, Box

October 25, 2018 11:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
BOSTON (101)

Tatum 8-18 7-7 24, Hayward 1-5 2-4 5, Horford 7-16 2-2 19, Irving 6-13 1-4 15, Brown 1-8 4-6 6, Ojeleye 0-2 1-2 1, Theis 2-5 0-0 4, Morris 5-10 7-8 21, Rozier 2-5 0-0 4, Smart 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 33-86 24-33 101.

OKLAHOMA CITY (95)

George 7-22 6-8 22, Grant 4-10 1-1 10, Adams 5-10 2-6 12, Westbrook 5-20 3-5 13, Ferguson 1-1 0-0 2, Patterson 3-5 0-0 7, Noel 3-4 1-2 7, Schroder 4-10 1-2 10, Abrines 2-5 0-1 6, Diallo 3-7 0-0 6. Totals 37-94 14-25 95.

Boston 16 18 40 27—101
Oklahoma City 22 28 23 22— 95

3-Point Goals_Boston 11-32 (Morris 4-5, Horford 3-5, Irving 2-6, Tatum 1-3, Hayward 1-4, Ojeleye 0-1, Theis 0-1, Rozier 0-2, Brown 0-2, Smart 0-3), Oklahoma City 7-28 (Abrines 2-5, George 2-10, Patterson 1-2, Schroder 1-3, Grant 1-3, Westbrook 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston 45 (Morris 10), Oklahoma City 57 (Westbrook 15). Assists_Boston 19 (Irving 5), Oklahoma City 19 (Westbrook 8). Total Fouls_Boston 27, Oklahoma City 27. Technicals_Boston coach Brad Stevens, Oklahoma City coach Thunder (Defensive three second). A_18,203 (18,203).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor gives OK during US-Canada defense drills

Today in History

1967: Johnson calls for more optimistic reports during Vietnam War