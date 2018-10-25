Celtics-Thunder, Box

BOSTON (101)

Tatum 8-18 7-7 24, Hayward 1-5 2-4 5, Horford 7-16 2-2 19, Irving 6-13 1-4 15, Brown 1-8 4-6 6, Ojeleye 0-2 1-2 1, Theis 2-5 0-0 4, Morris 5-9 7-8 21, Rozier 2-5 0-0 4, Smart 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 33-85 24-33 101.

OKLAHOMA CITY (95)

George 7-22 6-8 22, Grant 4-10 1-1 10, Adams 5-10 2-6 12, Westbrook 5-20 3-5 13, Ferguson 1-1 0-0 2, Patterson 3-5 0-0 7, Noel 3-4 1-2 7, Schroder 4-10 1-2 10, Abrines 2-5 0-1 6, Diallo 3-7 0-0 6. Totals 37-94 14-25 95.

Boston 16 18 40 27—101 Oklahoma City 22 28 23 22— 95

3-Point Goals_Boston 11-31 (Morris 4-4, Horford 3-5, Irving 2-6, Tatum 1-3, Hayward 1-4, Ojeleye 0-1, Theis 0-1, Rozier 0-2, Brown 0-2, Smart 0-3), Oklahoma City 7-28 (Abrines 2-5, George 2-10, Patterson 1-2, Schroder 1-3, Grant 1-3, Westbrook 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston 45 (Morris 10), Oklahoma City 57 (Westbrook 15). Assists_Boston 19 (Irving 5), Oklahoma City 19 (Westbrook 8). Total Fouls_Boston 27, Oklahoma City 27. Technicals_Boston coach Brad Stevens, Oklahoma City coach Thunder (Defensive three second). A_18,203 (18,203).

