Champions League Glance

|(Home teams listed first)
|All Times EDT
|FIRST ROUND
|Top two in each group advance
|GROUP A
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Borussia Dortmund
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|6
|Atletico Madrid
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|2
|6
|Club Brugge
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|0
|Monaco
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|0
|Tuesday, Sept. 18
Club Brugge (Belgium) 0, Borussia Dortmund (Germany) 1
Monaco 1, Atletico Madrid (Spain) 2
Atletico Madrid 3, Club Brugge 1
Borussia Dortmund 3, Monaco 0
Club Brugge vs. Monaco, 12:55 p.m.
Borussia Dortmund vs. Atletico Madrid, 3 p.m.
Monaco vs. Club Brugge, 12:55 p.m.
Aletico Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m.
Atletico Madrid vs. Monaco, 12:55 p.m.
Borussia Dortmund vs. Club Brugge, 3 p.m.
Club Brugge vs. Atletico Madrid, 3 p.m.
Monaco vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m.
|GROUP B
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Barcelona
|2
|2
|0
|0
|8
|2
|6
|Inter Milan
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2
|6
|Tottenham
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|6
|0
|PSV Eindhoven
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|6
|0
|Tuesday, Sept. 18
Barcelona (Spain) 4, PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) 0
Inter Milan (Italy) 2, Tottenham (England) 1
PSV Eindhoven 1, Inter Milan 2
Tottenham 2, Barcelona 4
Barcelona vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m.
PSV Eindhoven vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m.
Inter Milan vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m.
Tottenham vs. PSV Eindhoven, 3 p.m.
PSV Eindhoven vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m.
Tottenham vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m.
Barcelona vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m.
Inter Milan vs. PSV Eindhoven, 3 p.m.
|GROUP C
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Napoli
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Paris Saint-Germain
|2
|1
|0
|1
|8
|4
|3
|Liverpool
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|3
|Red Star Belgrade
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|6
|1
|Tuesday, Sept. 18
Liverpool (England) 3, Paris Saint-Germain (France) 2
Red Star Belgrade (Serbia) 0, Napoli (Italy) 0
Paris Saint-Germain 6, Red Star Belgrade 1
Napoli 1, Liverpool 0
Liverpool vs. Red Star Belgrade, 3 p.m.
Paris Saint-Germmain vs. Napoli, 3 p.m.
Red Star Belgrade vs. Liverpool, 12:55 p.m.
Napoli vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m.
Napoli vs. Red Star Belgrade, 3 p.m.
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.
Liverpool vs. Napoli, 3 p.m.
Red Star Belgrade vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m.
|GROUP D
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Porto
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|Schalke
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|Galatasaray
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|3
|Lokomotiv Moscow
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|0
|Tuesday, Sept. 18
Galatasaray (Turkey) 3, Lokomotiv Moscow (Russia) 0
Schalke (Germany) 1, Porto (Portugal) 1
Lokomotiv Moscow 0, Schalke 1
Porto 1, Galatasaray 0
Galatasaray vs. Schalke, 3 p.m.
Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Porto, 3 p.m.
Porto vs. Lokomotiv Moscow, 3 p.m.
Schalke vs. Galatasaray, 3 p.m.
Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Galatasaray, 12:55 p.m.
Porto vs. Schalke, 3 p.m.
Galatasaray vs. Porto, 12:55 p.m.
Schalke vs. Lokomotiv Moscow, 12:55 p.m.
|GROUP E
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Ajax Amsterdam
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|1
|4
|Bayern Munich
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|4
|Benfica
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|3
|AEK Athens
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|6
|0
|Wednesday, Sept. 19
Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands) 3, AEK Athens (Greece) 0
Benfica (Portugal) 0, Bayern Munich (Germany) 2
AEK Athens 2, Benfica 3
Bayern Munich 1, Ajax Amsterdam 1
AEK Athens vs. Bayern Munich, 12:55 p.m.
Ajax Amsterdam vs. Benfica, 3 p.m.
Bayern vs. AEK Athens, 3 p.m.
Benfica vs. Ajax Amsterdam, 3 p.m.
AEK Athens vs. Ajax Amsterdam, 12:55 p.m.
Bayern Munich vs. Benfica, 3 p.m.
Ajax Amsterdam vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m.
Benfica vs. AEK Athens, 3 p.m.
|GROUP F
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Lyon
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|4
|Manchester City
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|3
|Shaktar Donetsk
|2
|0
|2
|0
|4
|4
|2
|Hoffenheim
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|1
|Wednesday, Sept. 19
Shaktar Donetsk (Ukraine) 2, Hoffenheim (Germany) 2
Manchester City (England) 1, Lyon (France) 2
Hoffenheim 1, Manchester City 2
Lyon 2, Shaktar Donetsk 2
Hoffenheim vs. Lyon, 3 p.m.
Shaktar Donetsk vs. Manchester City at Kharkiv, Ukraine, 3 p.m.
Bayern Munich vs. AEK Athens, 3 p.m.
Benfica vs. Ajax Amsterdam, 3 p.m.
Lyon vs. Hoffenheim, 3 p.m.
Manchester City vs. Shaktar Donetsk, 3 p.m.
Manchester City vs. Hoffenheim, 3 p.m.
Shaktar Donetsk vs. Lyon at Kharkiv, Ukraine, 3 p.m.
|GROUP G
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|CSKA Moscow
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|4
|Roma
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|3
|3
|Real Madrid
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|3
|Viktoria Plzen
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|7
|1
|Wednesday, Sept. 19
Real Madrid (Spain) 3, Roma (Italy) 0
Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) 2, CSKA Moscow (Russia) 2
CSKA Moscow 1, Real Madrid 0
Roma 5, Viktoria Plzen 0
Real Madrid vs. Viktoria Plzen, 3 p.m.
Roma vs. CSKA Moscow, 3 p.m.
CSKA Moscow vs. Roma, 12:55 p.m.
Viktoria Plzen vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m.
CSKA Moscow vs. Viktoria Plzen, 12:55 p.m.
Roma vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m.
Roma vs. CSK Moscow, 12:55 p.m.
Viktoria Plzen vs. Roma, 12:55 p.m.
|GROUP H
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Juventus
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|0
|6
|Manchester United
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|4
|Valencia
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Young Boys Bern
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6
|0
|Wednesday, Sept. 19
Valencia (Spain) 0, Juventus (Italy) 2
Young Boys Bern (Switzerland) 0, Manchester United (England) 3
Juventus 3, Young Boys Bern 0
Manchester United 0, Valencia 0
Young Boys Bern vs. Valencia, 12:55 p.m.
Manchester United vs. Juventus, 3 p.m.
Valencia vs. Young Boys Bern, 12:55 p.m.
Juventus vs. Manchester United, 3 p.m.
Juventus vs. Valencia, 3 p.m.
Manchester United vs. Young Boys Bern, 3 p.m.
Valencia vs. Manchester United, 3 p.m.
Young Boys Bern vs. Juventus, 3 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.