Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Champions League Glance

October 17, 2018 7:28 pm
 
4 min read
Share       
(Home teams listed first)
All Times EDT
FIRST ROUND
Top two in each group advance
GROUP A
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Borussia Dortmund 2 2 0 0 4 0 6
Atletico Madrid 2 2 0 0 5 2 6
Club Brugge 2 0 0 2 1 4 0
Monaco 2 0 0 2 1 5 0
Tuesday, Sept. 18

Club Brugge (Belgium) 0, Borussia Dortmund (Germany) 1

Monaco 1, Atletico Madrid (Spain) 2

Wednesday, Oct. 3

Atletico Madrid 3, Club Brugge 1

Borussia Dortmund 3, Monaco 0

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct. 24

Club Brugge vs. Monaco, 12:55 p.m.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Atletico Madrid, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 6

Monaco vs. Club Brugge, 12:55 p.m.

Aletico Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 28

Atletico Madrid vs. Monaco, 12:55 p.m.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Club Brugge, 3 p.m.

        Engagement is up again in 2018 FEVS, but satisfaction with pay, performance are in the cellar

Tuesday, Dec. 11

Club Brugge vs. Atletico Madrid, 3 p.m.

Monaco vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m.

GROUP B
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Barcelona 2 2 0 0 8 2 6
Inter Milan 2 2 0 0 4 2 6
Tottenham 2 0 0 2 3 6 0
PSV Eindhoven 2 0 0 2 1 6 0
Tuesday, Sept. 18

Barcelona (Spain) 4, PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) 0

Inter Milan (Italy) 2, Tottenham (England) 1

Wednesday, Oct. 3

PSV Eindhoven 1, Inter Milan 2

Tottenham 2, Barcelona 4

Wednesday, Oct. 24

Barcelona vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m.

PSV Eindhoven vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 6

Inter Milan vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m.

Tottenham vs. PSV Eindhoven, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 28

PSV Eindhoven vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m.

Tottenham vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 11

Barcelona vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m.

Inter Milan vs. PSV Eindhoven, 3 p.m.

GROUP C
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Napoli 2 1 1 0 1 0 4
Paris Saint-Germain 2 1 0 1 8 4 3
Liverpool 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
Red Star Belgrade 2 0 1 1 1 6 1
Tuesday, Sept. 18

Liverpool (England) 3, Paris Saint-Germain (France) 2

Red Star Belgrade (Serbia) 0, Napoli (Italy) 0

Wednesday, Oct. 3

Paris Saint-Germain 6, Red Star Belgrade 1

Napoli 1, Liverpool 0

Wednesday, Oct. 24

Liverpool vs. Red Star Belgrade, 3 p.m.

Paris Saint-Germmain vs. Napoli, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 6

Red Star Belgrade vs. Liverpool, 12:55 p.m.

Napoli vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 28

Napoli vs. Red Star Belgrade, 3 p.m.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 11

Liverpool vs. Napoli, 3 p.m.

Red Star Belgrade vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m.

GROUP D
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Porto 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
Schalke 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
Galatasaray 2 1 0 1 3 1 3
Lokomotiv Moscow 2 0 0 2 0 4 0
Tuesday, Sept. 18

Galatasaray (Turkey) 3, Lokomotiv Moscow (Russia) 0

Schalke (Germany) 1, Porto (Portugal) 1

Wednesday, Oct. 3

Lokomotiv Moscow 0, Schalke 1

Porto 1, Galatasaray 0

Wednesday, Oct. 24

Galatasaray vs. Schalke, 3 p.m.

Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Porto, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 6

Porto vs. Lokomotiv Moscow, 3 p.m.

Schalke vs. Galatasaray, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 28

Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Galatasaray, 12:55 p.m.

Porto vs. Schalke, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 11

Galatasaray vs. Porto, 12:55 p.m.

Schalke vs. Lokomotiv Moscow, 12:55 p.m.

GROUP E
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Ajax Amsterdam 2 1 1 0 4 1 4
Bayern Munich 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
Benfica 2 1 0 1 3 4 3
AEK Athens 2 0 0 2 2 6 0
Wednesday, Sept. 19

Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands) 3, AEK Athens (Greece) 0

Benfica (Portugal) 0, Bayern Munich (Germany) 2

Tuesday, Oct. 2

AEK Athens 2, Benfica 3

Bayern Munich 1, Ajax Amsterdam 1

Tuesday, Oct. 23

AEK Athens vs. Bayern Munich, 12:55 p.m.

Ajax Amsterdam vs. Benfica, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 7

Bayern vs. AEK Athens, 3 p.m.

Benfica vs. Ajax Amsterdam, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 27

AEK Athens vs. Ajax Amsterdam, 12:55 p.m.

Bayern Munich vs. Benfica, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 12

Ajax Amsterdam vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m.

Benfica vs. AEK Athens, 3 p.m.

GROUP F
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Lyon 2 1 1 0 4 3 4
Manchester City 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
Shaktar Donetsk 2 0 2 0 4 4 2
Hoffenheim 2 0 1 1 3 4 1
Wednesday, Sept. 19

Shaktar Donetsk (Ukraine) 2, Hoffenheim (Germany) 2

Manchester City (England) 1, Lyon (France) 2

Tuesday, Oct. 2

Hoffenheim 1, Manchester City 2

Lyon 2, Shaktar Donetsk 2

Tuesday, Oct. 23

Hoffenheim vs. Lyon, 3 p.m.

Shaktar Donetsk vs. Manchester City at Kharkiv, Ukraine, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 7

Bayern Munich vs. AEK Athens, 3 p.m.

Benfica vs. Ajax Amsterdam, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 27

Lyon vs. Hoffenheim, 3 p.m.

Manchester City vs. Shaktar Donetsk, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 12

Manchester City vs. Hoffenheim, 3 p.m.

Shaktar Donetsk vs. Lyon at Kharkiv, Ukraine, 3 p.m.

GROUP G
GP W D L GF GA Pts
CSKA Moscow 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
Roma 2 1 0 1 5 3 3
Real Madrid 2 1 0 1 3 1 3
Viktoria Plzen 2 0 1 1 2 7 1
Wednesday, Sept. 19

Real Madrid (Spain) 3, Roma (Italy) 0

Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) 2, CSKA Moscow (Russia) 2

Tuesday, Oct. 2

CSKA Moscow 1, Real Madrid 0

Roma 5, Viktoria Plzen 0

Tuesday, Oct. 23

Real Madrid vs. Viktoria Plzen, 3 p.m.

Roma vs. CSKA Moscow, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 7

CSKA Moscow vs. Roma, 12:55 p.m.

Viktoria Plzen vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 27

CSKA Moscow vs. Viktoria Plzen, 12:55 p.m.

Roma vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 12

Roma vs. CSK Moscow, 12:55 p.m.

Viktoria Plzen vs. Roma, 12:55 p.m.

GROUP H
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Juventus 2 2 0 0 5 0 6
Manchester United 2 1 1 0 3 0 4
Valencia 2 0 1 1 0 2 1
Young Boys Bern 2 0 0 2 0 6 0
Wednesday, Sept. 19

Valencia (Spain) 0, Juventus (Italy) 2

Young Boys Bern (Switzerland) 0, Manchester United (England) 3

Tuesday, Oct. 2

Juventus 3, Young Boys Bern 0

Manchester United 0, Valencia 0

Tuesday, Oct. 23

Young Boys Bern vs. Valencia, 12:55 p.m.

Manchester United vs. Juventus, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 7

Valencia vs. Young Boys Bern, 12:55 p.m.

Juventus vs. Manchester United, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 27

Juventus vs. Valencia, 3 p.m.

Manchester United vs. Young Boys Bern, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 12

Valencia vs. Manchester United, 3 p.m.

Young Boys Bern vs. Juventus, 3 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff welcomes his South Korean counterpart

Today in History

2001: Bush signs Patriot Act, expanding government's powers