...

Champions League Glance

October 24, 2018 2:49 pm
 
(Home teams listed first)
All Times EDT
FIRST ROUND
Top two in each group advance
GROUP A
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Borussia Dortmund 2 2 0 0 4 0 6
Atletico Madrid 2 2 0 0 5 2 6
Club Brugge 3 0 1 2 2 5 1
Monaco 3 0 1 2 2 6 1
Tuesday, Sept. 18

Club Brugge (Belgium) 0, Borussia Dortmund (Germany) 1

Monaco 1, Atletico Madrid (Spain) 2

Wednesday, Oct. 3

Atletico Madrid 3, Club Brugge 1

Borussia Dortmund 3, Monaco 0

Wednesday, Oct. 24

Club Brugge 1, Monaco 1

Borussia Dortmund vs. Atletico Madrid, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 6

Monaco vs. Club Brugge, 12:55 p.m.

Aletico Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 28

Atletico Madrid vs. Monaco, 12:55 p.m.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Club Brugge, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 11

Club Brugge vs. Atletico Madrid, 3 p.m.

Monaco vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m.

GROUP B
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Barcelona 2 2 0 0 8 2 6
Inter Milan 2 2 0 0 4 2 6
Tottenham 3 0 1 2 5 8 1
PSV Eindhoven 3 0 1 2 3 8 1
Tuesday, Sept. 18

Barcelona (Spain) 4, PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) 0

Inter Milan (Italy) 2, Tottenham (England) 1

Wednesday, Oct. 3

PSV Eindhoven 1, Inter Milan 2

Tottenham 2, Barcelona 4

Wednesday, Oct. 24

PSV Eindhoven 2, Tottenham 2

Barcelona vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 6

Inter Milan vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m.

Tottenham vs. PSV Eindhoven, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 28

PSV Eindhoven vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m.

Tottenham vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 11

Barcelona vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m.

Inter Milan vs. PSV Eindhoven, 3 p.m.

GROUP C
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Napoli 2 1 1 0 1 0 4
Paris Saint-Germain 2 1 0 1 8 4 3
Liverpool 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
Red Star Belgrade 2 0 1 1 1 6 1
Tuesday, Sept. 18

Liverpool (England) 3, Paris Saint-Germain (France) 2

Red Star Belgrade (Serbia) 0, Napoli (Italy) 0

Wednesday, Oct. 3

Paris Saint-Germain 6, Red Star Belgrade 1

Napoli 1, Liverpool 0

Wednesday, Oct. 24

Liverpool vs. Red Star Belgrade, 3 p.m.

Paris Saint-Germmain vs. Napoli, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 6

Red Star Belgrade vs. Liverpool, 12:55 p.m.

Napoli vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 28

Napoli vs. Red Star Belgrade, 3 p.m.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 11

Liverpool vs. Napoli, 3 p.m.

Red Star Belgrade vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m.

GROUP D
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Porto 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
Schalke 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
Galatasaray 2 1 0 1 3 1 3
Lokomotiv Moscow 2 0 0 2 0 4 0
Tuesday, Sept. 18

Galatasaray (Turkey) 3, Lokomotiv Moscow (Russia) 0

Schalke (Germany) 1, Porto (Portugal) 1

Wednesday, Oct. 3

Lokomotiv Moscow 0, Schalke 1

Porto 1, Galatasaray 0

Wednesday, Oct. 24

Galatasaray vs. Schalke, 3 p.m.

Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Porto, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 6

Porto vs. Lokomotiv Moscow, 3 p.m.

Schalke vs. Galatasaray, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 28

Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Galatasaray, 12:55 p.m.

Porto vs. Schalke, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 11

Galatasaray vs. Porto, 12:55 p.m.

Schalke vs. Lokomotiv Moscow, 12:55 p.m.

GROUP E
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Ajax Amsterdam 3 2 1 0 5 1 7
Bayern Munich 3 2 1 0 5 1 7
Benfica 3 1 0 2 3 5 3
AEK Athens 3 0 0 3 2 8 0
Wednesday, Sept. 19

Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands) 3, AEK Athens (Greece) 0

Benfica (Portugal) 0, Bayern Munich (Germany) 2

Tuesday, Oct. 2

AEK Athens 2, Benfica 3

Bayern Munich 1, Ajax Amsterdam 1

Tuesday, Oct. 23

AEK Athens 0, Bayern Munich 2

Ajax Amsterdam 1, Benfica 0

Wednesday, Nov. 7

Bayern vs. AEK Athens, 3 p.m.

Benfica vs. Ajax Amsterdam, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 27

AEK Athens vs. Ajax Amsterdam, 12:55 p.m.

Bayern Munich vs. Benfica, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 12

Ajax Amsterdam vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m.

Benfica vs. AEK Athens, 3 p.m.

GROUP F
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Manchester City 3 2 0 1 6 3 6
Lyon 3 1 2 0 7 6 5
Hoffenheim 3 0 2 1 6 7 2
Shaktar Donetsk 3 0 2 1 4 7 2
Wednesday, Sept. 19

Shaktar Donetsk (Ukraine) 2, Hoffenheim (Germany) 2

Manchester City (England) 1, Lyon (France) 2

Tuesday, Oct. 2

Hoffenheim 1, Manchester City 2

Lyon 2, Shaktar Donetsk 2

Tuesday, Oct. 23

Hoffenheim 3, Lyon 3

Shaktar Donetsk 0, Manchester City 3

Wednesday, Nov. 7

Tuesday, Nov. 27

Lyon vs. Hoffenheim, 3 p.m.

Manchester City vs. Shaktar Donetsk, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 12

Manchester City vs. Hoffenheim, 3 p.m.

Shaktar Donetsk vs. Lyon at Kharkiv, Ukraine, 3 p.m.

GROUP G
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Roma 3 2 0 1 8 3 6
Real Madrid 3 2 0 1 5 2 6
CSKA Moscow 3 1 1 1 3 5 4
Viktoria Plzen 3 0 1 2 3 9 1
Wednesday, Sept. 19

Real Madrid (Spain) 3, Roma (Italy) 0

Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) 2, CSKA Moscow (Russia) 2

Tuesday, Oct. 2

CSKA Moscow 1, Real Madrid 0

Roma 5, Viktoria Plzen 0

Tuesday, Oct. 23

Real Madrid 2, Viktoria Plzen 1

Roma 3, CSKA Moscow 0

Wednesday, Nov. 7

CSKA Moscow vs. Roma, 12:55 p.m.

Viktoria Plzen vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 27

CSKA Moscow vs. Viktoria Plzen, 12:55 p.m.

Roma vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 12

Roma vs. CSK Moscow, 12:55 p.m.

Viktoria Plzen vs. Roma, 12:55 p.m.

GROUP H
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Juventus 3 3 0 0 6 0 9
Manchester United 2 1 1 1 3 1 4
Valencia 3 0 2 1 1 3 2
Young Boys Bern 3 0 1 2 1 7 1
Wednesday, Sept. 19

Valencia (Spain) 0, Juventus (Italy) 2

Young Boys Bern (Switzerland) 0, Manchester United (England) 3

Tuesday, Oct. 2

Juventus 3, Young Boys Bern 0

Manchester United 0, Valencia 0

Tuesday, Oct. 23

Young Boys Bern 1, Valencia 1

Manchester United 0, Juventus 1

Wednesday, Nov. 7

Valencia vs. Young Boys Bern, 12:55 p.m.

Juventus vs. Manchester United, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 27

Juventus vs. Valencia, 3 p.m.

Manchester United vs. Young Boys Bern, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 12

Valencia vs. Manchester United, 3 p.m.

Young Boys Bern vs. Juventus, 3 p.m.

