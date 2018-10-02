Listen Live Sports

Champions League Glance

October 2, 2018
 
(Home teams listed first)
All Times EDT
FIRST ROUND
Top two in each group advance
GROUP A
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Atletico Madrid 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Borussia Dortmund 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Monaco 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Club Brugge 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Tuesday, Sept. 18

Club Brugge (Belgium) 0, Borussia Dortmund (Germany) 1

Monaco 1, Atletico Madrid (Spain) 2

Wednesday, Oct. 3

Atletico Madrid vs. Club Brugge

Borussia Dortmund vs. Monaco, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 24

Club Brugge vs. Monaco, 12:55 p.m.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Atletico Madrid, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 6

Monaco vs. Club Brugge, 12:55 p.m.

Aletico Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 28

Atletico Madrid vs. Monaco, 12:55 p.m.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Club Brugge, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 11

Club Brugge vs. Atletico Madrid, 3 p.m.

Monaco vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m.

GROUP B
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Barcelona 1 1 0 0 4 0 3
Inter Milan 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Tottenham 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
PSV Eindhoven 1 0 0 1 0 4 0
Tuesday, Sept. 18

Barcelona (Spain) 4, PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) 0

Inter Milan (Italy) 2, Tottenham (England) 1

Wednesday, Oct. 3

PSV Eindhoven vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m.

Tottenham vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 24

Barcelona vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m.

PSV Eindhoven vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 6

Inter Milan vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m.

Tottenham vs. PSV Eindhoven, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 28

PSV Eindhoven vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m.

Tottenham vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 11

Barcelona vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m.

Inter Milan vs. PSV Eindhoven, 3 p.m.

GROUP C
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Liverpool 1 1 0 0 3 2 3
Red Star Belgrade 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Napoli 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Paris Saint-Germain 1 0 0 1 2 3 0
Tuesday, Sept. 18

Liverpool (England) 3, Paris Saint-Germain (France) 2

Red Star Belgrade (Serbia) 0, Napoli (Italy) 0

Wednesday, Oct. 3

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Red Star Belgrade, 12:55 p.m.

Napoli vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 24

Liverpool vs. Red Star Belgrade, 3 p.m.

Paris Saint-Germmain vs. Napoli, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 6

Red Star Belgrade vs. Liverpool, 12:55 p.m.

Napoli vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 28

Napoli vs. Red Star Belgrade, 3 p.m.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 11

Liverpool vs. Napoli, 3 p.m.

Red Star Belgrade vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m.

GROUP D
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Galatasaray 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
Porto 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Schalke 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Lokomotiv Moscow 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
Tuesday, Sept. 18

Galatasaray (Turkey) 3, Lokomotiv Moscow (Russia) 0

Schalke (Germany) 1, Porto (Portugal) 1

Wednesday, Oct. 3

Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Schalke, 12:55 p.m.

Porto vs. Galatasaray, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 24

Galatasaray vs. Schalke, 3 p.m.

Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Porto, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 6

Porto vs. Lokomotiv Moscow, 3 p.m.

Schalke vs. Galatasaray, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 28

Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Galatasaray, 12:55 p.m.

Porto vs. Schalke, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 11

Galatasaray vs. Porto, 12:55 p.m.

Schalke vs. Lokomotiv Moscow, 12:55 p.m.

GROUP E
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Ajax Amsterdam 2 1 1 0 4 1 4
Bayern Munich 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
Benfica 2 1 0 1 3 4 0
AEK Athens 2 0 0 2 2 6 0
Wednesday, Sept. 19

Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands) 3, AEK Athens (Greece) 0

Benfica (Portugal) 0, Bayern Munich (Germany) 2

Tuesday, Oct. 2

AEK Athens 2, Benfica 3

Bayern Munich 1, Ajax Amsterdam 1

Tuesday, Oct. 23

AEK Athens vs. Bayern Munich, 12:55 p.m.

Ajax Amsterdam vs. Benfica, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 7

Bayern vs. AEK Athens, 3 p.m.

Benfica vs. Ajax Amsterdam, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 27

AEK Athens vs. Ajax Amsterdam, 12:55 p.m.

Bayern Munich vs. Benfica, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 12

Ajax Amsterdam vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m.

Benfica vs. AEK Athens, 3 p.m.

GROUP F
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Lyon 2 1 1 0 4 3 4
Manchester City 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
Shaktar Donetsk 2 0 2 0 4 4 2
Hoffenheim 2 0 1 1 3 4 1
Wednesday, Sept. 19

Shaktar Donetsk (Ukraine) 2, Hoffenheim (Germany) 2

Manchester City (England) 1, Lyon (France) 2

Tuesday, Oct. 2

Hoffenheim 1, Manchester City 2

Lyon 2, Shaktar Donetsk 2

Tuesday, Oct. 23

Hoffenheim vs. Lyon, 3 p.m.

Shaktar Donetsk vs. Manchester City at Kharkiv, Ukraine, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 7

Bayern Munich vs. AEK Athens, 3 p.m.

Benfica vs. Ajax Amsterdam, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 27

Lyon vs. Hoffenheim, 3 p.m.

Manchester City vs. Shaktar Donetsk, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 12

Manchester City vs. Hoffenheim, 3 p.m.

Shaktar Donetsk vs. Lyon at Kharkiv, Ukraine, 3 p.m.

GROUP G
GP W D L GF GA Pts
CSKA Moscow 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
Roma 2 1 0 1 5 3 3
Real Madrid 2 1 0 1 3 1 3
Viktoria Plzen 2 0 1 1 2 7 1
Wednesday, Sept. 19

Real Madrid (Spain) 3, Roma (Italy) 0

Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) 2, CSKA Moscow (Russia) 2

Tuesday, Oct. 2

CSKA Moscow 1, Real Madrid 0

Roma 5, Viktoria Plzen 0

Tuesday, Oct. 23

Real Madrid vs. Viktoria Plzen, 3 p.m.

Roma vs. CSKA Moscow, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 7

CSKA Moscow vs. Roma, 12:55 p.m.

Viktoria Plzen vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 27

CSKA Moscow vs. Viktoria Plzen, 12:55 p.m.

Roma vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 12

Roma vs. CSK Moscow, 12:55 p.m.

Viktoria Plzen vs. Roma, 12:55 p.m.

GROUP H
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Juventus 2 2 0 0 5 0 6
Manchester United 2 1 1 0 3 0 4
Valencia 2 0 1 1 0 2 1
Young Boys Bern 2 0 0 2 0 6 0
Wednesday, Sept. 19

Valencia (Spain) 0, Juventus (Italy) 2

Young Boys Bern (Switzerland) 0, Manchester United (England) 3

Tuesday, Oct. 2

Juventus 3, Young Boys Bern 0

Manchester United 0, Valencia 0

Tuesday, Oct. 23

Young Boys Bern vs. Valencia, 12:55 p.m.

Manchester United vs. Juventus, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 7

Valencia vs. Young Boys Bern, 12:55 p.m.

Juventus vs. Manchester United, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 27

Juventus vs. Valencia, 3 p.m.

Manchester United vs. Young Boys Bern, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 12

Valencia vs. Manchester United, 3 p.m.

Young Boys Bern vs. Juventus, 3 p.m.

