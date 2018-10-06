Listen Live Sports

Chargers activate Liuget, waive McGill

October 6, 2018 6:43 pm
 
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers have activated Corey Liuget.

The defensive tackle was suspended four games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

To make room for Liuget, the Chargers waived defensive tackle T.Y. McGill. Liuget is expected to play on Sunday when the Chargers host Oakland.

Liuget, who is in his eighth season, started 12 games last season and had 36 tackles, including 1.5 sacks and 6.5 tackles for loss. His return is expected to help a defense that has had problems getting to the quarterback. Los Angeles had 43 sacks last season, but only seven during the first four weeks.

McGill, who is in his fourth season in the league, was inactive for all four games this season.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

