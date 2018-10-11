Chargers-Browns Preview Capsule

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (3-2) at CLEVELAND (2-2-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

OPENING LINE — Chargers by 1

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Chargers 3-2, Browns 4-1

SERIES RECORD — Chargers lead 16-9-1

LAST MEETING — Chargers beat Browns 19-10, Dec. 3, 2017

LAST WEEK — Chargers beat Raiders 26-10; Browns beat Ravens 12-9, OT

AP PRO32 RANKING — Chargers No. 11, Browns No. 16

CHARGERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (7), RUSH (11t), PASS (13).

CHARGERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (15), RUSH (10), PASS (19).

BROWNS OFFENSE — OVERALL (16), RUSH (2), PASS (23).

BROWNS DEFENSE — OVERALL (27), RUSH (22), PASS (27).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Chargers QB Philip Rivers passed for 339 yards and two TDs last week. … Rivers is off to one of best starts in 15-year career with 116.4 rating, 13 TD passes, two interceptions. … Rivers has made 198 consecutive starts, longest current active streak in league. … Rivers enters game with eighth-most yards passing (51,843) in league history. … Rookie S Derwin Jones tied for team lead with 31 tackles, leads Chargers with three sacks. … TE Antonio Gates needs five catches to pass Hall of Famer Art Monk (940) for 19th on career list. Gates has caught 88 career TD passes from Rivers — most ever by QB-TE tandem — and only behind Peyton Manning-Marvin Harrison combination (112) overall. … Chargers travel to London next week to play Tennessee. … Both teams have had kicking issues. Chargers lead league with four missed extra points, Browns tied for second with three. … Browns have been one of league’s most exciting teams, playing in three overtime games in five weeks. … Rookie QB Baker Mayfield passed for 342 yards in second career start last week. Mayfield’s charisma and confidence rubbing off on teammates starting to believe they can contend for playoff spot. … Browns WR Jarvis Landry has 429 career receptions, most by any player in first five seasons. He surpassed Larry Fitzgerald (426) last week. … Browns rookie DB Denzel Ward leads team with three interceptions, most by Cleveland player in first five weeks since 2001. … Ward was coted AFC special teams player of week after blocking field-goal attempt. … Browns have league-leading 15 takeaways, two more than entire 2017 season. … Browns will honor retired LT Joe Thomas by inducting his streak of 10,363 consecutive snaps into team’s ring of honor. Thomas never missed play in career before suffering season-ending triceps injury last season. … Browns haven’t won consecutive home games since Oct. 26, Nov. 2 in 2014. … Fantasy tip: Chargers RB Melvin Gordon has scored TD in four straight games.

