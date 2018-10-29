Chargers, Bosa unsure of when he will be ready to return

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Joey Bosa said a couple weeks ago that he was optimistic about returning after the Chargers’ bye week. As Los Angeles returned to practice on Monday, the third-year defensive end said he still needs to make more progress.

“From now it is going to be a week-to-week-type thing,” Bosa said after practice. “People keep asking me when I am going to be ready. The second my foot is ready to practice on a Wednesday I will play that week.

“I have that confidence. It is exciting to actually see a light at the end of the tunnel even though I don’t know how long the tunnel is. It hasn’t been a fun experience at all.”

The third-year defensive end hasn’t played this season due to a bone bruise to his left foot. He first injured the foot during training camp on Aug. 7 and didn’t play in any of the four preseason games. Bosa tried to rush back in time for the start of the regular season but reinjured the foot on Sept. 5 and has been sidelined since then.

Coach Anthony Lynn hasn’t declared Bosa out for Sunday’s game at Seattle but he hinted that Bosa wouldn’t be doing any team or individual drills.

“He’s getting close but it is still a process. I don’t want to rule him out because he is getting closer,” Lynn said. “He may do some things on the side. He’s been gradually working his way on the field.”

Lynn said that Bosa did some straight ahead running during the bye week and did some change of direction stuff during Monday’s practice, which Lynn called “a glorified walkthrough.” Teams normally have one practice during the bye week but Lynn gave his 5-2 team the week off after a 20-19 win over the Tennessee Titans in London on Oct. 21.

“You don’t throw a guy right back into the fire who has been gone 8-9 weeks. I’m sure we’ll work him slowly,” Lynn said of Bosa, who has 23 sacks over the past two seasons.

After struggling with their pass rush early in the season, the Chargers have learned to adapt without Bosa. They have 10 sacks over their past three games with all but one of them coming from the defensive line. Defensive ends Isaac Rochell, Melvin Ingram and Darius Philon each have two sacks.

“It has been really tough watching this season go by without having any impact at all,” Bosa said.

Bosa isn’t the only player whose health status will be watched over the week. Melvin Gordon missed the Tennessee game due to a hamstring injury but Lynn said that the fourth-year running back appeared to be better during the bye week. Gordon is fifth in the AFC in yards from scrimmage with 745.

This also could be the week when they have to make a decision on a kicker. Caleb Sturgis resumed kicking Monday after missing the past two games with a quadriceps injury. Michael Badgley has made all three of his field-goal attempts and is 7 of 7 on extra points.

Los Angeles has a four-game winning streak but returns with a tough road test against the Seahawks, who have won four of their last five after an 0-2 start. The rest of the November schedule is favorable as the Raiders, Broncos and Cardinals have a combined record of 5-18.

___

