Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Chiefs lose wide receiver Thomas to broken leg in practice

October 12, 2018 3:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs wide receiver DeAnthony Thomas fractured his leg during practice and could miss the rest of the season, the latest in a string of injuries to befall the unbeaten team.

The Chiefs also listed Justin Houston as doubtful for Sunday’s game in New England with a hamstring injury. Safety Eric Murray is out with an ankle injury and Jordan Lucas will start in his place.

Thomas was taking part in Thursday’s practice when he got stepped on from behind, fracturing the same leg that he broke in a game last December. Thomas had surgery to repair the break and had a metal rod inserted, though the latest break didn’t damage that repair.

Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder said Thomas won’t need surgery, though he will be out for a lengthy period of time. The Chiefs had not yet placed him on injured reserve Friday.

        Insight by NEC Corporation: FBI, NIST and DHS Science and Technology Directorate explore facial recognition technology in this free webinar

Advertisement

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier rappels down cliff side during training in India

Today in History

1781: British troops surrender at Yorktown