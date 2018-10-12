Chiefs lose wide receiver Thomas to broken leg in practice

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs wide receiver DeAnthony Thomas fractured his leg during practice and could miss the rest of the season, the latest in a string of injuries to befall the unbeaten team.

The Chiefs also listed Justin Houston as doubtful for Sunday’s game in New England with a hamstring injury. Safety Eric Murray is out with an ankle injury and Jordan Lucas will start in his place.

Thomas was taking part in Thursday’s practice when he got stepped on from behind, fracturing the same leg that he broke in a game last December. Thomas had surgery to repair the break and had a metal rod inserted, though the latest break didn’t damage that repair.

Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder said Thomas won’t need surgery, though he will be out for a lengthy period of time. The Chiefs had not yet placed him on injured reserve Friday.

