Chiefs, Patriots missing key defensive players for matchup

October 14, 2018 7:23 pm
 
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Both the Chiefs and Patriots are without key defensive starters for their Sunday night matchup.

Unbeaten Kansas City won’t have one of their top pass rushers with defensive lineman Justin Hamilton inactive with a hamstring Injury. Hamilton is third on the team with three sacks. He injured the hamstring in last week’s win over Jacksonville. Rookie Breeland Speaks will likely start in his place. Safety Eric Berry missed another week of practice and continues to recover from the heel injury that has kept him sidelined all season.

Defensive tackle Malcolm Brown is inactive for New England after starting all five games this season. Brown was slowed this week by a knee injury. Cornerback Eric Rowe is active after missing three straight games with a groin injury.

The full list of inactive players:

KANSAS CITY-NEW ENGLAND

Chiefs: S Eric Berry, S Eric Murray, RB Darrel Williams, LB Justin Houston, OL Kahil McKenzie, DL Justin Hamilton, LB Tanoh Kpassagnon.

Patriots: CB JC Jackson, DE Keionta Davis, DL Malcom Brown, DL Geneo Grissom, OL Cole Croston, OL Ted Karras, DE John Simon.

