China Open Results

By The Associated Press

Saturday At The National Tennis Center Beijing Purse: ATP, $1.78 million (WT500); WTA, $8.29 million (Premier) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Men Semifinals

Juan Martin del Potro (1), Argentina, def. Fabio Fognini (4), Italy, walkover.

Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, def. Kyle Edmund (5), Britain, 7-6 (6), 6-4.

Women Semifinals

Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia, def. Naomi Osaka (8), Japan, 6-4, 6-4.

Caroline Wozniacki (2), Denmark, def. Wang Qiang, China, 6-1, 6-3.

Advertisement

Doubles Men Semifinals

Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (2), Brazil, def. Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah (3), Colombia, 6-4, 1-6, 10-6.

Oliver Marach, Austria, and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, def. Ivan Dodig and Nikola Mektic (4), Croatia, 7-6 (6), 6-2.

Women Semifinals

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Xu Yifan (3), China, def. Lucie Hradecka, Czech Republic, and Ekaterina Makarova (7), Russia, 6-3, 6-2.

Andrea Sestini Hlavackova and Barbora Strycova (2), Czech Republic, def. Elise Mertens, Belgium, and Demi Schuurs (4), Netherlands, 6-0, 7-5.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.