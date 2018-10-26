Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC.

 
 
Chris Evert trophy will go to No. 1 player in WTA

October 26, 2018 5:48 pm
 
SINGAPORE (AP) — The Women’s Tennis Association has dedicated its trophy for the top-ranked player of the year in honor of Chris Evert.

Simona Halep has received the newly named Chris Evert WTA World No. 1 Trophy. She’s the year-end No. 1 for the second straight season. Halep isn’t playing in the current WTA Finals because of a back injury.

Evert was the first WTA No. 1 in 1975, when she won 15 titles. She says she’s “honored and privileged” to have her name on the trophy. The American finished her career in 1989 with 157 singles titles and 18 Grand Slam singles titles.

Steffi Graf earned the year-end No. 1 a record eight times from 1987-96.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

