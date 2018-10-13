Listen Live Sports

Christion leads South Dakota State by Youngstown State 36-7

October 13, 2018 7:25 pm
 
BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Taryn Christion threw for one touchdown and ran for two more, setting a Missouri Valley Conference record for total offense, and South Dakota State rolled to a 36-7 win over Youngstown State on Saturday.

Christion connected with Cade Johnson for a 23-yard score three minutes into the game and added scoring runs of 49 and 11 yards in the fourth quarter. The long touchdown gave Christion 10,969 yards of total offense, passing 10,952 by Matt Brown of Illinois State from 2009-12. C.J. Wilson, who had 119 yards on 16 carries, added a 48-yard scoring run in the third quarter.

After the Jackrabbits (4-1, 2-1 MVC) opened the scoring, they missed their extra point and the Penguins (2-4, 1-2) took the lead with a 78-yard drive, capped by a 27-yard pass from Montgomery VanGorder to Christian Turner. The Jacks, the fifth-ranked FCS team, responded with a go-ahead field goal on the next drive and pushed the lead to 16-7 on Mikey Daniel’s 1-yard TD run in the final minute of the first half.

The Penguins had two turnovers and failed in their only trip in the red zone.

