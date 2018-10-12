CIMB Classic Par Scores

|Friday
|At TPC Kuala Lumpur
|Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
|Purse: $7 million
|Yardage: 7,005; Par: 72
|Second Round
|Gary Woodland
|69-61—130
|-14
|Marc Leishman
|68-62—130
|-14
|Shubhankar Sharma
|67-64—131
|-13
|Paul Casey
|66-65—131
|-13
|Austin Cook
|64-68—132
|-12
|Bronson Burgoon
|63-69—132
|-12
|Scott Piercy
|65-67—132
|-12
|Nick Watney
|66-67—133
|-11
|Kevin Chappell
|66-67—133
|-11
|J.B. Holmes
|67-67—134
|-10
|Joel Dahmen
|66-68—134
|-10
|Emiliano Grillo
|66-68—134
|-10
|Billy Horschel
|65-69—134
|-10
|Louis Oosthuizen
|66-68—134
|-10
|Kevin Na
|68-67—135
|-9
|Keith Mitchell
|70-65—135
|-9
|Chesson Hadley
|67-68—135
|-9
|Abraham Ancer
|67-68—135
|-9
|Justin Thomas
|66-69—135
|-9
|Byeonghun An
|66-70—136
|-8
|Charles Howell III
|69-67—136
|-8
|Keegan Bradley
|70-67—137
|-7
|Ryan Palmer
|68-69—137
|-7
|Whee Kim
|69-68—137
|-7
|Beau Hossler
|72-65—137
|-7
|Brendan Steele
|71-66—137
|-7
|Kevin Tway
|70-67—137
|-7
|Justin Harding
|72-65—137
|-7
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|69-69—138
|-6
|C.T. Pan
|65-73—138
|-6
|Stewart Cink
|68-70—138
|-6
|Ben Leong
|68-70—138
|-6
|John Catlin
|73-65—138
|-6
|Cameron Smith
|69-69—138
|-6
|Siwoo Kim
|67-71—138
|-6
|Satoshi Kodaira
|71-68—139
|-5
|Gaganjeet Bhullar
|69-70—139
|-5
|Jamie Lovemark
|70-69—139
|-5
|Thomas Pieters
|70-69—139
|-5
|Jason Dufner
|70-69—139
|-5
|Pat Perez
|70-69—139
|-5
|Branden Grace
|70-70—140
|-4
|Sanghyun Park
|72-68—140
|-4
|Brice Garnett
|70-70—140
|-4
|Xander Schauffele
|69-71—140
|-4
|Ernie Els
|68-72—140
|-4
|Kyle Stanley
|72-68—140
|-4
|Tom Hoge
|74-67—141
|-3
|Ryan Armour
|69-72—141
|-3
|Ted Potter Jr.
|71-70—141
|-3
|Chez Reavie
|70-71—141
|-3
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|73-69—142
|-2
|Jason Kokrak
|73-69—142
|-2
|Sihwan Kim
|70-73—143
|-1
|Scott Stallings
|67-76—143
|-1
|Davis Love III
|70-73—143
|-1
|Brian Stuard
|70-73—143
|-1
|Berry Henson
|71-72—143
|-1
|Danny Lee
|69-74—143
|-1
|Sam Ryder
|70-73—143
|-1
|Ryan Moore
|71-72—143
|-1
|Michael Kim
|72-71—143
|-1
|Peter Uihlein
|71-73—144
|E
|Andrew Putnam
|76-68—144
|E
|Jimmy Walker
|73-71—144
|E
|Brandt Snedeker
|75-69—144
|E
|Brian Gay
|72-72—144
|E
|Jon Curran
|72-72—144
|E
|Scott Vincent
|73-71—144
|E
|Ollie Schniederjans
|75-69—144
|E
|J.J. Spaun
|73-72—145
|+1
|James Hahn
|71-74—145
|+1
|Minchel Choi
|73-73—146
|+2
|Anirban Lahiri
|72-74—146
|+2
|Kelly Kraft
|76-70—146
|+2
|Troy Merritt
|72-75—147
|+3
|Rahil Gangjee
|77-71—148
|+4
|Leun-Kwang Kim
|76-76—152
|+8
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.