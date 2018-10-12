CIMB Classic Par Scores

Friday At TPC Kuala Lumpur Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Purse: $7 million Yardage: 7,005; Par: 72 Second Round Gary Woodland 69-61—130 -14 Marc Leishman 68-62—130 -14 Shubhankar Sharma 67-64—131 -13 Paul Casey 66-65—131 -13 Austin Cook 64-68—132 -12 Bronson Burgoon 63-69—132 -12 Scott Piercy 65-67—132 -12 Nick Watney 66-67—133 -11 Kevin Chappell 66-67—133 -11 J.B. Holmes 67-67—134 -10 Joel Dahmen 66-68—134 -10 Emiliano Grillo 66-68—134 -10 Billy Horschel 65-69—134 -10 Louis Oosthuizen 66-68—134 -10 Kevin Na 68-67—135 -9 Keith Mitchell 70-65—135 -9 Chesson Hadley 67-68—135 -9 Abraham Ancer 67-68—135 -9 Justin Thomas 66-69—135 -9 Byeonghun An 66-70—136 -8 Charles Howell III 69-67—136 -8 Keegan Bradley 70-67—137 -7 Ryan Palmer 68-69—137 -7 Whee Kim 69-68—137 -7 Beau Hossler 72-65—137 -7 Brendan Steele 71-66—137 -7 Kevin Tway 70-67—137 -7 Justin Harding 72-65—137 -7 Kiradech Aphibarnrat 69-69—138 -6 C.T. Pan 65-73—138 -6 Stewart Cink 68-70—138 -6 Ben Leong 68-70—138 -6 John Catlin 73-65—138 -6 Cameron Smith 69-69—138 -6 Siwoo Kim 67-71—138 -6 Satoshi Kodaira 71-68—139 -5 Gaganjeet Bhullar 69-70—139 -5 Jamie Lovemark 70-69—139 -5 Thomas Pieters 70-69—139 -5 Jason Dufner 70-69—139 -5 Pat Perez 70-69—139 -5 Branden Grace 70-70—140 -4 Sanghyun Park 72-68—140 -4 Brice Garnett 70-70—140 -4 Xander Schauffele 69-71—140 -4 Ernie Els 68-72—140 -4 Kyle Stanley 72-68—140 -4 Tom Hoge 74-67—141 -3 Ryan Armour 69-72—141 -3 Ted Potter Jr. 71-70—141 -3 Chez Reavie 70-71—141 -3 Rafa Cabrera Bello 73-69—142 -2 Jason Kokrak 73-69—142 -2 Sihwan Kim 70-73—143 -1 Scott Stallings 67-76—143 -1 Davis Love III 70-73—143 -1 Brian Stuard 70-73—143 -1 Berry Henson 71-72—143 -1 Danny Lee 69-74—143 -1 Sam Ryder 70-73—143 -1 Ryan Moore 71-72—143 -1 Michael Kim 72-71—143 -1 Peter Uihlein 71-73—144 E Andrew Putnam 76-68—144 E Jimmy Walker 73-71—144 E Brandt Snedeker 75-69—144 E Brian Gay 72-72—144 E Jon Curran 72-72—144 E Scott Vincent 73-71—144 E Ollie Schniederjans 75-69—144 E J.J. Spaun 73-72—145 +1 James Hahn 71-74—145 +1 Minchel Choi 73-73—146 +2 Anirban Lahiri 72-74—146 +2 Kelly Kraft 76-70—146 +2 Troy Merritt 72-75—147 +3 Rahil Gangjee 77-71—148 +4 Leun-Kwang Kim 76-76—152 +8

