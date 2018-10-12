Listen Live Sports

CIMB Classic Par Scores

October 12, 2018 11:02 am
 
Friday
At TPC Kuala Lumpur
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Purse: $7 million
Yardage: 7,005; Par: 72
Second Round
Gary Woodland 69-61—130 -14
Marc Leishman 68-62—130 -14
Shubhankar Sharma 67-64—131 -13
Paul Casey 66-65—131 -13
Austin Cook 64-68—132 -12
Bronson Burgoon 63-69—132 -12
Scott Piercy 65-67—132 -12
Nick Watney 66-67—133 -11
Kevin Chappell 66-67—133 -11
J.B. Holmes 67-67—134 -10
Joel Dahmen 66-68—134 -10
Emiliano Grillo 66-68—134 -10
Billy Horschel 65-69—134 -10
Louis Oosthuizen 66-68—134 -10
Kevin Na 68-67—135 -9
Keith Mitchell 70-65—135 -9
Chesson Hadley 67-68—135 -9
Abraham Ancer 67-68—135 -9
Justin Thomas 66-69—135 -9
Byeonghun An 66-70—136 -8
Charles Howell III 69-67—136 -8
Keegan Bradley 70-67—137 -7
Ryan Palmer 68-69—137 -7
Whee Kim 69-68—137 -7
Beau Hossler 72-65—137 -7
Brendan Steele 71-66—137 -7
Kevin Tway 70-67—137 -7
Justin Harding 72-65—137 -7
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 69-69—138 -6
C.T. Pan 65-73—138 -6
Stewart Cink 68-70—138 -6
Ben Leong 68-70—138 -6
John Catlin 73-65—138 -6
Cameron Smith 69-69—138 -6
Siwoo Kim 67-71—138 -6
Satoshi Kodaira 71-68—139 -5
Gaganjeet Bhullar 69-70—139 -5
Jamie Lovemark 70-69—139 -5
Thomas Pieters 70-69—139 -5
Jason Dufner 70-69—139 -5
Pat Perez 70-69—139 -5
Branden Grace 70-70—140 -4
Sanghyun Park 72-68—140 -4
Brice Garnett 70-70—140 -4
Xander Schauffele 69-71—140 -4
Ernie Els 68-72—140 -4
Kyle Stanley 72-68—140 -4
Tom Hoge 74-67—141 -3
Ryan Armour 69-72—141 -3
Ted Potter Jr. 71-70—141 -3
Chez Reavie 70-71—141 -3
Rafa Cabrera Bello 73-69—142 -2
Jason Kokrak 73-69—142 -2
Sihwan Kim 70-73—143 -1
Scott Stallings 67-76—143 -1
Davis Love III 70-73—143 -1
Brian Stuard 70-73—143 -1
Berry Henson 71-72—143 -1
Danny Lee 69-74—143 -1
Sam Ryder 70-73—143 -1
Ryan Moore 71-72—143 -1
Michael Kim 72-71—143 -1
Peter Uihlein 71-73—144 E
Andrew Putnam 76-68—144 E
Jimmy Walker 73-71—144 E
Brandt Snedeker 75-69—144 E
Brian Gay 72-72—144 E
Jon Curran 72-72—144 E
Scott Vincent 73-71—144 E
Ollie Schniederjans 75-69—144 E
J.J. Spaun 73-72—145 +1
James Hahn 71-74—145 +1
Minchel Choi 73-73—146 +2
Anirban Lahiri 72-74—146 +2
Kelly Kraft 76-70—146 +2
Troy Merritt 72-75—147 +3
Rahil Gangjee 77-71—148 +4
Leun-Kwang Kim 76-76—152 +8

