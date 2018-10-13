CIMB Classic Scores

Saturday At TPC Kuala Lumpur Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Purse: $7 million Yardage: 7,005; Par: 72 Third Round Gary Woodland 69-61-67—197 Marc Leishman 68-62-67—197 Shubhankar Sharma 67-64-66—197 Louis Oosthuizen 66-68-65—199 Bronson Burgoon 63-69-67—199 Austin Cook 64-68-68—200 Stewart Cink 68-70-63—201 Charles Howell III 69-67-65—201 Chesson Hadley 67-68-66—201 J.B. Holmes 67-67-67—201 Emiliano Grillo 66-68-67—201 Nick Watney 66-67-68—201 Kevin Na 68-67-67—202 Paul Casey 66-65-71—202 Beau Hossler 72-65-66—203 Abraham Ancer 67-68-68—203 Joel Dahmen 66-68-69—203 Scott Piercy 65-67-71—203 Cameron Smith 69-69-66—204 Siwoo Kim 67-71-66—204 Justin Thomas 66-69-69—204 Byeonghun An 66-70-68—204 Kevin Chappell 66-67-71—204 Xander Schauffele 69-71-65—205 John Catlin 73-65-67—205 Keegan Bradley 70-67-68—205 Ernie Els 68-72-66—206 Kyle Stanley 72-68-66—206 Kiradech Aphibarnrat 69-69-68—206 Keith Mitchell 70-65-71—206 Ryan Palmer 68-69-70—207 Billy Horschel 65-69-73—207 Jamie Lovemark 70-69-69—208 Branden Grace 70-70-68—208 Brice Garnett 70-70-68—208 C.T. Pan 65-73-70—208 Kevin Tway 70-67-71—208 Jason Dufner 70-69-70—209 Satoshi Kodaira 71-68-70—209 Ben Leong 68-70-71—209 Ted Potter Jr. 71-70-68—209 Gaganjeet Bhullar 69-70-71—210 Thomas Pieters 70-69-71—210 Pat Perez 70-69-71—210 Sanghyun Park 72-68-70—210 Justin Harding 72-65-73—210 Ryan Armour 69-72-69—210 Chez Reavie 70-71-69—210 Brendan Steele 71-66-73—210 Whee Kim 69-68-74—211 Brian Stuard 70-73-68—211 Danny Lee 69-74-68—211 Michael Kim 72-71-68—211 Tom Hoge 74-67-71—212 Davis Love III 70-73-69—212 Andrew Putnam 76-68-68—212 Jimmy Walker 73-71-68—212 James Hahn 71-74-67—212 Kelly Kraft 76-70-66—212 Jason Kokrak 73-69-71—213 Sihwan Kim 70-73-70—213 Scott Vincent 73-71-69—213 Minchel Choi 73-73-67—213 Rafa Cabrera Bello 73-69-72—214 Sam Ryder 70-73-71—214 Brandt Snedeker 75-69-70—214 J.J. Spaun 73-72-69—214 Anirban Lahiri 72-74-68—214 Troy Merritt 72-75-67—214 Ryan Moore 71-72-72—215 Scott Stallings 67-76-73—216 Berry Henson 71-72-73—216 Peter Uihlein 71-73-72—216 Ollie Schniederjans 75-69-73—217 Brian Gay 72-72-74—218 Jon Curran 72-72-75—219 Rahil Gangjee 77-71-73—221 Leun-Kwang Kim 76-76-78—230

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.