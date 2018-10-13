CIMB Classic Scores

|Saturday
|At TPC Kuala Lumpur
|Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
|Purse: $7 million
|Yardage: 7,005; Par: 72
|Third Round
|Gary Woodland
|69-61-67—197
|Marc Leishman
|68-62-67—197
|Shubhankar Sharma
|67-64-66—197
|Louis Oosthuizen
|66-68-65—199
|Bronson Burgoon
|63-69-67—199
|Austin Cook
|64-68-68—200
|Stewart Cink
|68-70-63—201
|Charles Howell III
|69-67-65—201
|Chesson Hadley
|67-68-66—201
|J.B. Holmes
|67-67-67—201
|Emiliano Grillo
|66-68-67—201
|Nick Watney
|66-67-68—201
|Kevin Na
|68-67-67—202
|Paul Casey
|66-65-71—202
|Beau Hossler
|72-65-66—203
|Abraham Ancer
|67-68-68—203
|Joel Dahmen
|66-68-69—203
|Scott Piercy
|65-67-71—203
|Cameron Smith
|69-69-66—204
|Siwoo Kim
|67-71-66—204
|Justin Thomas
|66-69-69—204
|Byeonghun An
|66-70-68—204
|Kevin Chappell
|66-67-71—204
|Xander Schauffele
|69-71-65—205
|John Catlin
|73-65-67—205
|Keegan Bradley
|70-67-68—205
|Ernie Els
|68-72-66—206
|Kyle Stanley
|72-68-66—206
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|69-69-68—206
|Keith Mitchell
|70-65-71—206
|Ryan Palmer
|68-69-70—207
|Billy Horschel
|65-69-73—207
|Jamie Lovemark
|70-69-69—208
|Branden Grace
|70-70-68—208
|Brice Garnett
|70-70-68—208
|C.T. Pan
|65-73-70—208
|Kevin Tway
|70-67-71—208
|Jason Dufner
|70-69-70—209
|Satoshi Kodaira
|71-68-70—209
|Ben Leong
|68-70-71—209
|Ted Potter Jr.
|71-70-68—209
|Gaganjeet Bhullar
|69-70-71—210
|Thomas Pieters
|70-69-71—210
|Pat Perez
|70-69-71—210
|Sanghyun Park
|72-68-70—210
|Justin Harding
|72-65-73—210
|Ryan Armour
|69-72-69—210
|Chez Reavie
|70-71-69—210
|Brendan Steele
|71-66-73—210
|Whee Kim
|69-68-74—211
|Brian Stuard
|70-73-68—211
|Danny Lee
|69-74-68—211
|Michael Kim
|72-71-68—211
|Tom Hoge
|74-67-71—212
|Davis Love III
|70-73-69—212
|Andrew Putnam
|76-68-68—212
|Jimmy Walker
|73-71-68—212
|James Hahn
|71-74-67—212
|Kelly Kraft
|76-70-66—212
|Jason Kokrak
|73-69-71—213
|Sihwan Kim
|70-73-70—213
|Scott Vincent
|73-71-69—213
|Minchel Choi
|73-73-67—213
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|73-69-72—214
|Sam Ryder
|70-73-71—214
|Brandt Snedeker
|75-69-70—214
|J.J. Spaun
|73-72-69—214
|Anirban Lahiri
|72-74-68—214
|Troy Merritt
|72-75-67—214
|Ryan Moore
|71-72-72—215
|Scott Stallings
|67-76-73—216
|Berry Henson
|71-72-73—216
|Peter Uihlein
|71-73-72—216
|Ollie Schniederjans
|75-69-73—217
|Brian Gay
|72-72-74—218
|Jon Curran
|72-72-75—219
|Rahil Gangjee
|77-71-73—221
|Leun-Kwang Kim
|76-76-78—230
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.