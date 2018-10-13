Listen Live Sports

CIMB Classic Scores

October 13, 2018 10:11 am
 
Saturday
At TPC Kuala Lumpur
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Purse: $7 million
Yardage: 7,005; Par: 72
Third Round
Gary Woodland 69-61-67—197
Marc Leishman 68-62-67—197
Shubhankar Sharma 67-64-66—197
Louis Oosthuizen 66-68-65—199
Bronson Burgoon 63-69-67—199
Austin Cook 64-68-68—200
Stewart Cink 68-70-63—201
Charles Howell III 69-67-65—201
Chesson Hadley 67-68-66—201
J.B. Holmes 67-67-67—201
Emiliano Grillo 66-68-67—201
Nick Watney 66-67-68—201
Kevin Na 68-67-67—202
Paul Casey 66-65-71—202
Beau Hossler 72-65-66—203
Abraham Ancer 67-68-68—203
Joel Dahmen 66-68-69—203
Scott Piercy 65-67-71—203
Cameron Smith 69-69-66—204
Siwoo Kim 67-71-66—204
Justin Thomas 66-69-69—204
Byeonghun An 66-70-68—204
Kevin Chappell 66-67-71—204
Xander Schauffele 69-71-65—205
John Catlin 73-65-67—205
Keegan Bradley 70-67-68—205
Ernie Els 68-72-66—206
Kyle Stanley 72-68-66—206
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 69-69-68—206
Keith Mitchell 70-65-71—206
Ryan Palmer 68-69-70—207
Billy Horschel 65-69-73—207
Jamie Lovemark 70-69-69—208
Branden Grace 70-70-68—208
Brice Garnett 70-70-68—208
C.T. Pan 65-73-70—208
Kevin Tway 70-67-71—208
Jason Dufner 70-69-70—209
Satoshi Kodaira 71-68-70—209
Ben Leong 68-70-71—209
Ted Potter Jr. 71-70-68—209
Gaganjeet Bhullar 69-70-71—210
Thomas Pieters 70-69-71—210
Pat Perez 70-69-71—210
Sanghyun Park 72-68-70—210
Justin Harding 72-65-73—210
Ryan Armour 69-72-69—210
Chez Reavie 70-71-69—210
Brendan Steele 71-66-73—210
Whee Kim 69-68-74—211
Brian Stuard 70-73-68—211
Danny Lee 69-74-68—211
Michael Kim 72-71-68—211
Tom Hoge 74-67-71—212
Davis Love III 70-73-69—212
Andrew Putnam 76-68-68—212
Jimmy Walker 73-71-68—212
James Hahn 71-74-67—212
Kelly Kraft 76-70-66—212
Jason Kokrak 73-69-71—213
Sihwan Kim 70-73-70—213
Scott Vincent 73-71-69—213
Minchel Choi 73-73-67—213
Rafa Cabrera Bello 73-69-72—214
Sam Ryder 70-73-71—214
Brandt Snedeker 75-69-70—214
J.J. Spaun 73-72-69—214
Anirban Lahiri 72-74-68—214
Troy Merritt 72-75-67—214
Ryan Moore 71-72-72—215
Scott Stallings 67-76-73—216
Berry Henson 71-72-73—216
Peter Uihlein 71-73-72—216
Ollie Schniederjans 75-69-73—217
Brian Gay 72-72-74—218
Jon Curran 72-72-75—219
Rahil Gangjee 77-71-73—221
Leun-Kwang Kim 76-76-78—230

