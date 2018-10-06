Listen Live Sports

Cincinnati wins sixth straight in 37-21 victory over Tulane

October 6, 2018 5:20 pm
 
CINCINNATI (AP) — Michael Warren II’s career-long 81-yard touchdown helped spur Cincinnati to a 37-21 win over Tulane on Saturday for the Bearcats’ first 6-0 start since 2012.

Warren broke through the left side of the Tulane line and dove into the end zone for a 10-7 second-quarter lead and Cincinnati (6-0, 2-0 American Athletic Conference) pulled away from there. Warren gained 123 yards on 18 carries for his third straight 100-plus-yard rushing performance and fourth of the season.

Warren’s run — the third longest run from scrimmage in Bearcat history — negated a 17-yard touchdown pass from Justin McMillan to Darnel Mooney for Tulane (2-4, 1-1) and Cincinnati led 24-14 at halftime after the teams traded touchdown runs.

Tulane’s Darius Bradwell scored from 19-yards out after a 64-yard kickoff return by Ryan Jones with 2:51 left in the half.

Desmond Ridder, 15 of 25 passes for 174 yards with a touchdown and an interception, ran up the middle for a 28-yard score with 41 seconds to go.

Cincinnati’s Ethan Tucky blocked Zachary Block’s punt, setting up Ridder’s 14-yard touchdown pass to Kahill Lewis, but Cole Smith missed the point-after attempt to keep the game within two scores.

The Bearcats put the game away with nine-play, 87-yard touchdown drive culminating in Tavion Thomas’ 25-yard scoring run.

McMillan, a transfer from LSU, took over for starter Jonathan Banks. He completed 11 passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns, including a 14-yard pass to Terren Encalade with 4:25 left to play. Green Wave leading rusher Bradwell followed a 143-yard rushing effort last week against Memphis with 88 yards on 16 carries.

