Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Clay Millican tops NHRA Top Fuel qualifying in Las Vegas

October 27, 2018 7:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Clay Millican took his 10th No. 1 Top Fuel qualifying position of the season Saturday at the NHRA Toyota Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Millican’s 3.699-second pass at 327.82 mph from Friday night help up for the top spot in the fifth of six playoff events in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series Countdown to the Championship.

“This team is incredible,” Millican said. “This is something I would have never dreamed of. So proud of what this team has done all season long. It is amazing.”

Tommy Johnson Jr. topped Funny Car qualifying, Jeg Coughlin Jr. was the fastest in Pro Stock, and Hector Arana Jr. took the No. 1 spot in Pro Stock Motorcycle. Johnson had a 3.879 at 327.82, Coughlin ran a 6.628 at 206.95, and Arana had a 6.845 at 196.44.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor gives OK during US-Canada defense drills

Today in History

1967: Johnson calls for more optimistic reports during Vietnam War