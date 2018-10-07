Clippers-Lakers, Box

L.A. CLIPPERS (103)

Thornwell 1-4 0-0 3, Harris 6-17 5-6 18, Gortat 5-7 0-0 10, Gilgeous-Alexander 6-13 0-0 12, Bradley 1-6 0-0 2, Rodriguez 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 1-1 1, Motley 0-1 2-2 2, Scott 1-4 0-0 2, Harrell 4-10 4-7 12, Marjanovic 4-5 3-4 11, Evans 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 1-5 0-0 3, Wallace 3-6 2-3 8, L.Williams 5-11 6-6 19. Totals 37-90 23-29 103.

L.A. LAKERS (87)

Ingram 3-10 4-4 10, Kuzma 6-13 1-3 15, McGee 4-9 0-0 8, Rondo 1-4 0-0 3, Caldwell-Pope 3-6 4-4 10, Mykhailiuk 1-2 0-0 2, Beasley 3-7 2-4 8, Wear 0-2 0-0 0, J.Williams 3-7 0-0 6, Zubac 4-9 0-2 8, Caruso 0-3 0-0 0, Berry II 0-1 0-0 0, Hart 3-7 2-4 8, Carroll 0-0 0-0 0, Bonga 0-1 0-0 0, Stephenson 4-10 1-1 9. Totals 35-91 14-22 87.

L.A. Clippers 28 23 25 27—103 L.A. Lakers 25 25 20 17— 87

3-Point Goals_L.A. Clippers 6-21 (L.Williams 3-4, Thornwell 1-2, Robinson 1-3, Harris 1-6, Bradley 0-3, Scott 0-3), L.A. Lakers 3-18 (Kuzma 2-5, Rondo 1-1, Ingram 0-1, Mykhailiuk 0-1, Caruso 0-1, Hart 0-1, Beasley 0-1, J.Williams 0-1, Wear 0-1, Stephenson 0-2, Caldwell-Pope 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Clippers 58 (Gortat 9), L.A. Lakers 48 (McGee 9). Assists_L.A. Clippers 16 (Bradley, Scott 4), L.A. Lakers 24 (Rondo 10). Total Fouls_L.A. Clippers 25, L.A. Lakers 28. Technicals_Ingram, Beasley. A_18,040 (18,336).

