Clippers-Pelicans, Box

L.A. CLIPPERS (109)

Harris 8-16 8-9 26, Gallinari 8-15 7-7 24, Gortat 0-4 0-0 0, Beverley 5-10 1-3 12, Bradley 1-8 0-0 2, Harrell 5-6 2-2 12, Mbah a Moute 2-4 1-2 5, Scott 1-1 0-0 2, Marjanovic 0-0 0-0 0, Gilgeous-Alexander 3-8 2-2 9, L.Williams 8-15 1-2 17, Wallace 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 41-87 22-27 109.

NEW ORLEANS (116)

Moore 6-13 0-0 14, Davis 11-21 10-15 34, Mirotic 7-18 4-5 18, Payton 7-11 5-7 20, Holiday 2-15 4-6 8, Miller 1-2 0-0 2, Hill 1-4 0-0 2, Randle 5-9 7-7 18, Clark 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 40-93 30-40 116.

L.A. Clippers 26 36 22 25—109
New Orleans 27 32 32 25—116

3-Point Goals_L.A. Clippers 5-20 (Harris 2-5, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-1, Beverley 1-3, Gallinari 1-4, Mbah a Moute 0-2, Bradley 0-2, L.Williams 0-3), New Orleans 6-24 (Davis 2-3, Moore 2-5, Payton 1-1, Randle 1-2, Miller 0-1, Hill 0-2, Holiday 0-4, Mirotic 0-6). Fouled Out_Randle. Rebounds_L.A. Clippers 47 (Beverley 10), New Orleans 48 (Davis 13). Assists_L.A. Clippers 18 (Beverley 8), New Orleans 22 (Holiday 9). Total Fouls_L.A. Clippers 26, New Orleans 24. Technicals_New Orleans coach Pelicans (Defensive three second). A_14,625 (16,867).

