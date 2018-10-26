Clippers-Rockets, Box

L.A. CLIPPERS (133)

Harris 5-14 3-3 15, Gallinari 4-5 7-7 16, Gortat 0-1 0-0 0, Beverley 1-3 0-0 3, Bradley 6-10 1-1 14, Scott 3-7 0-0 6, Harrell 8-13 14-15 30, Marjanovic 1-2 1-2 3, Gilgeous-Alexander 3-7 3-4 10, Teodosic 3-4 0-0 8, Robinson 1-3 0-0 3, Wallace 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 7-9 6-6 23. Totals 43-79 35-38 133.

HOUSTON (113)

Anthony 8-18 2-3 24, Tucker 5-12 0-0 12, Capela 6-10 2-2 14, Paul 3-13 6-6 12, Gordon 3-14 3-3 10, Hartenstein 1-4 4-4 6, Clark 2-5 0-0 6, Carter-Williams 3-8 4-6 10, Green 7-14 1-1 19. Totals 38-98 22-25 113.

L.A. Clippers 31 39 26 37—133 Houston 30 31 22 30—113

3-Point Goals_L.A. Clippers 12-23 (Williams 3-4, Teodosic 2-3, Harris 2-3, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-1, Gallinari 1-2, Robinson 1-2, Beverley 1-3, Bradley 1-3, Scott 0-2), Houston 15-41 (Anthony 6-10, Green 4-9, Clark 2-5, Tucker 2-6, Gordon 1-6, Carter-Williams 0-1, Paul 0-2, Hartenstein 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Clippers 44 (Harris 9), Houston 42 (Capela 15). Assists_L.A. Clippers 17 (Teodosic 5), Houston 21 (Paul 8). Total Fouls_L.A. Clippers 21, Houston 27. Technicals_Harris, Harrell, Marjanovic, Houston coach Rockets (Defensive three second), Houston team, Tucker. A_18,055 (18,500).

