Clippers-Thunder, Box

L.A. CLIPPERS (110)

Harris 7-14 1-1 15, Gallinari 7-15 10-10 27, Gortat 1-1 5-6 7, Beverley 2-6 0-0 4, Bradley 4-10 0-0 9, Harrell 3-5 4-9 10, Scott 2-4 0-0 5, Marjanovic 1-2 3-6 5, Robinson 1-1 0-0 2, Gilgeous-Alexander 2-4 1-1 5, Teodosic 1-1 0-0 3, Williams 4-11 8-8 17, Wallace 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 35-74 33-43 110.

OKLAHOMA CITY (128)

George 9-18 11-14 32, Grant 5-7 1-3 12, Adams 8-15 2-4 18, Westbrook 13-25 5-7 32, Ferguson 1-1 0-0 2, Nader 0-1 0-0 0, Patterson 3-3 0-0 8, Noel 1-3 0-0 2, Schroder 6-13 2-2 15, Diallo 1-5 2-2 3, Abrines 1-2 0-0 3, Luwawu-Cabarrot 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 48-94 23-32 128.

L.A. Clippers 33 34 10 33—110 Oklahoma City 25 29 39 35—128

3-Point Goals_L.A. Clippers 7-20 (Gallinari 3-4, Teodosic 1-1, Williams 1-2, Scott 1-3, Bradley 1-4, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-1, Beverley 0-2, Harris 0-3), Oklahoma City 9-17 (George 3-5, Patterson 2-2, Abrines 1-1, Grant 1-2, Westbrook 1-3, Schroder 1-3, Diallo 0-1). Fouled Out_Noel. Rebounds_L.A. Clippers 38 (Beverley 7), Oklahoma City 41 (George 12). Assists_L.A. Clippers 18 (Beverley 6), Oklahoma City 19 (Westbrook 8). Total Fouls_L.A. Clippers 26, Oklahoma City 35. Technicals_Gallinari, Gortat, Bradley, Beverley, Oklahoma City coach Billy Donovan, Westbrook. A_18,203 (18,203).

