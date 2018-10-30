Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Clippers-Thunder, Box

October 30, 2018 10:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
L.A. CLIPPERS (110)

Harris 7-14 1-1 15, Gallinari 7-15 10-10 27, Gortat 1-1 5-6 7, Beverley 2-6 0-0 4, Bradley 4-10 0-0 9, Harrell 3-5 4-9 10, Scott 2-4 0-0 5, Marjanovic 1-2 3-6 5, Robinson 1-1 0-0 2, Gilgeous-Alexander 2-4 1-1 5, Teodosic 1-1 0-0 3, Williams 4-11 8-8 17, Wallace 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 35-74 33-43 110.

OKLAHOMA CITY (128)

George 9-18 11-14 32, Grant 5-7 1-3 12, Adams 8-15 2-4 18, Westbrook 13-25 5-7 32, Ferguson 1-1 0-0 2, Nader 0-1 0-0 0, Patterson 3-3 0-0 8, Noel 1-3 0-0 2, Schroder 6-13 2-2 15, Diallo 1-5 2-2 3, Abrines 1-2 0-0 3, Luwawu-Cabarrot 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 48-94 23-32 128.

L.A. Clippers 33 34 10 33—110
Oklahoma City 25 29 39 35—128

3-Point Goals_L.A. Clippers 7-20 (Gallinari 3-4, Teodosic 1-1, Williams 1-2, Scott 1-3, Bradley 1-4, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-1, Beverley 0-2, Harris 0-3), Oklahoma City 9-17 (George 3-5, Patterson 2-2, Abrines 1-1, Grant 1-2, Westbrook 1-3, Schroder 1-3, Diallo 0-1). Fouled Out_Noel. Rebounds_L.A. Clippers 38 (Beverley 7), Oklahoma City 41 (George 12). Assists_L.A. Clippers 18 (Beverley 6), Oklahoma City 19 (Westbrook 8). Total Fouls_L.A. Clippers 26, Oklahoma City 35. Technicals_Gallinari, Gortat, Bradley, Beverley, Oklahoma City coach Billy Donovan, Westbrook. A_18,203 (18,203).

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Marines conduct fire drills in Japan

Today in History

1916: First woman elected to US Congress