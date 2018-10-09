Listen Live Sports

Clippers waive F Desi Rodriguez

October 9, 2018 9:19 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers have waived forward Desi Rodriguez a week before the season begins.

The team announced the move before its preseason home game against Denver on Tuesday night.

Rodriguez had one assist and one steal in two preseason games. He appeared in six games for the Clippers’ Las Vegas Summer League team, averaging 7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Rodriguez played four years at Seton Hall, averaging 12.8 points and 4.9 rebounds.

The Clippers open the season on Oct. 17 against the Nuggets.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

